RSM US LLP (“RSM”) — a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market — recently announced the promotion of 17 employees located in the firm’s Dubuque office.
Employees include:
Audit Services:
Clarice LeBlanc, senior associate.
Jake Oberbroeckling, senior associate.
Andy Salwolke, senior associate.
Tax Services:
Ryan Daly, senior associate.
Whitney Medinger, senior associate.
Consulting Services:
Derrek Atherley, manager, technology consulting.
Erich Awender, senior associate, technology consulting.
Tim Biang, senior associate, technology consulting.
Chris Bleile, director, technology consulting.
Ashley Boleyn, senior associate, technology consulting.
Jay Figgins, director, technology consulting.
Shelby Jaeger, senior associate, technology consulting.
Ken Osterhaus, supervisor, technology consulting.
Heather Vance, supervisor, technology consulting
Mike Vondra, senior associate, technology consulting.
Internal Client Services:
Ron Lefman, technology solutions, senior associate.
Terra Siegert, project management, senior associate.
Timothy R. Kintner was appointed president of Ohnward Bank & Trust, an Ohnward Bancshares Inc. subsidiary. In addition, Kintner will serve the parent company as chief strategy officer. He will assume the role of president as a new addition to the executive team at Ohnward and serve alongside CEO Abram Tubbs in leading the bank. He has more than 30 years of commercial, corporate, and investment banking experience. Before joining Great Western, Kintner served as executive vice president of regional banking markets and community relations for Bankers Trust Co. in Des Moines, after having joined Bankers Trust in 2002, to lead efforts to organize and open the new bank in Cedar Rapids. Prior to 2002, he was the president and CEO of Marquette Bank in Cedar Rapids for seven years and also served on Marquette’s senior management committee for the four-state Midwest banking region. Ohnward Bancshares, Inc. is an Iowa-based financial services company with over $1.3 billion in banking assets and capital of $175 million as of June 30. Ohnward is locally owned by shareholders living primarily in Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Jones, and Linn counties.
A Mindful Journey, a collective of independent Mental Health practitioners, has opened shared office space at Plaza 20, Dubuque, and announced the following affiliations:
Jessica Caine, ARNP, PMHNP and Mindy Roberts, ARNP, PMHNP have opened their private practices. They continue providing personalized therapeutic medication interventions to enhance quality of life on an individual basis to children, adolescents and adults at this location.
Patty Ochs, LISW, and Laura Rank, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, recently began providing therapy services to children, adolescents and adults at this location. Shana Hackett, LMHC, recently began providing individual therapy services for children, adolescents and adults at this location.
Rich Corfman, LISW, and Mindy Noble, LMHC, will begin seeing clients effective September 21. Corfman provides therapy to individuals over 12 years old and couples counseling. Noble offers individual therapy to children, adolescents and adults as well as couples counseling.
A Mindful Journey may be contacted at: amindfuljourney.com, Plaza 20, 2600 Dodge Street, Suite D4, Dubuque, IA 52003.