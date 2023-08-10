Biden
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers on Wednesday in Belen, N.M., as he presented his case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing.

 Alex Brandon

BELEN, N.M. — President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that his economic policies are reviving U.S. manufacturing as he toured the West to drum up support for his efforts on jobs and inflation in the face of voters’ doubts.

“I’m not here to declare victory on the economy. We have a lot more work to do,” Biden said at Arcosa Wind Towers, a facility that once made Solo cups and other plastics but is now shifting to manufacturing wind towers. “But we have a plan. And it’s turning things around.”

