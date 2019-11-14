Record spending adds to budget deficit
WASHINGTON — The federal government, which ended the 2019 budget year with its largest deficit in seven years, began the new budget year with a deficit in October that was 33.8% bigger than a year ago as spending hit a record.
The Treasury Department said Wednesday that the deficit last month totaled $134.5 billion, up from a shortfall in October 2018 of $100.5 billion.
The government ran up a deficit of $984.4 billion for the 2019 budget year that ended Sept. 30, 26% larger than in 2018.
The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the deficit for 2020 will hit $1 trillion and will remain over $1 trillion for the next decade. The country has not experienced $1 trillion annual deficits since 2009 through 2012 following the 2008 financial crisis.
The government’s budget year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. For October, the big jump in the deficit reflected a 7.8% rise in spending from a year ago that pushed outlays for the month of October to a record $380 billion.
Revenues in October fell 2.8% to $245.2 billion from the same month a year ago. One revenue category that showed a big increase was tariffs on imports, which totaled $8 billion, up 39% from a year ago.
Rising gas prices hit consumers
WASHINGTON — Surging gasoline prices caused U.S. consumer prices to rise last month at the fastest pace since March.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its consumer price index rose 0.4% in October after a flat reading in September. Gasoline prices, after drops in August and September, jumped 3.7% last month. Excluding volatile energy and food prices, so-called core consumer inflation rose just 0.2% in October.
Overall consumer prices rose 1.8% over the past year, just below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Core prices increased 2.3%.
Despite last month’s climb, gasoline prices are down 7.3% since October 2018.
Food prices rose 0.2% from September to October. New car prices fell 0.2%, fourth straight monthly drop. But used vehicle prices rose 1.3%, most since June.
Trump to decide soon on adding auto tariffs
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he “will make a decision very soon’’ about whether to impose tariffs on imported cars and auto parts.
In May, Trump declared that auto imports posed a threat to U.S. national security that could justify tariffs or other sanctions. But he put off a decision for six months, pending trade talks with the European Union.
Turning to a little-used weapon in U.S. trade policy, Trump also cited national security last year when he slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
Targeting autos would mark a major escalation in Trump’s aggressive trade policies. The United States last year imported $192 billion worth of cars and light trucks and $159 billion worth of auto parts.
In September, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Trump had assured him that an existing agreement to spare Japan from new auto tariffs still stood. The U.S. and Japan signed a limited trade agreement in October that did not address autos.
Volkswagen to expand electric vehicle plant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Volkswagen is making Tennessee its North American base for electric vehicle production, breaking ground on an $800 million expansion at its plant in Chattanooga.
Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh was at the factory Wednesday for the expansion’s groundbreaking ceremony. In an announcement from Volkswagen, Keogh called it “a big, big moment” for the company.
“Electric vehicles are the future of mobility and Volkswagen will build them for millions, not just millionaires,” Keogh vowed.
Facebook: 3.2 billion fake accounts removedSAN FRANCISCO — Facebook says it removed 3.2 billion fake accounts from its service from April to September, up slightly from 3 billion in the previous six months.
Nearly all of the bogus accounts were caught before they had a chance to become “active” users of the social network. Facebook estimates that about 5% of its 2.45 billion user accounts are fake.
Google plans to add checking accounts
NEW YORK — Google plans to add checking accounts from Citigroup and a credit union to its Google Pay digital wallet in 2020, the tech company said Wednesday.
“We’re exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the U.S. to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay,” the company said in a statement.
The move would let users use Google Pay but keep money in accounts that meet the federal regulatory standards for banks.