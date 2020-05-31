Woodward Communications Inc. announced the promotion of Melissa Salis to creative services supervisor. Hired as a creative artist in June 2012 for the Grant-Iowa Lafayette Shopping News in Platteville, Wis., she transitioned to the Central Creative team and has worked in the Dubuque office since October. She also has served on several committees, including the Core Crew, Platteville Communications Committee and Shopping News expo committees.
•
Medical Associates announced the arrival of advanced registered nurse practitioner Shelby Kronlage to the Gastroenterology Department. She will work closely with Dr. Brian Covey and advanced registered nurse practitioner Kari Ernst to provide care for digestive disorders, such as bowel conditions, colon or gastric polyps, esophageal conditions and irritable bowel syndrome. She also will provide pre-op examinations for procedures. Kronlage worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner for the past six years at Signify Health and also has eight years of experience working as a registered nurse in critical care.
•
Sisters of St. Francis announced that Kristin Kluesner has been named chief financial officer. Kluesner has worked for the Sisters of St. Francis since April 2014. She succeeds Leanne Golinvaux, who retired after 42 years of service.
•
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:
Morgan Anstoetter was appointed consumer lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Lynn Demmer was appointed deposit operations representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
BJ Duehr was appointed consumer lending underwriter remote at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Jamin Foust was appointed lead virtual lending consultant remote at the Hillcrest Road location.
Brittany Fowler was appointed relationship development specialist remote at the Operations Center.
Breon Hawthorne joined Dupaco as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
Angie Jones was appointed consumer lending representative supervisor at the Hillcrest Road location.
Chelsey Kephart was appointed senior consumer lending processor at the Hillcrest Road location.
Melissa King was appointed vice president, business development remote at the Hillcrest Road location.
Jill Knepper was appointed consumer lending processor at the Hillcrest Road location.
Kathryn Kolck joined Dupaco as data quality engineer at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Justine Leslein was appointed help desk specialist at the Operations Center.
Enoc Sanchez joined Dupaco as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
Britini Slaght was appointed deposit operations representative at the Operations Center.
Katie Vander Velden was appointed teller service supervisor at the Business U.S. 151 location in Platteville, Wis.