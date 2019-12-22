Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following new hires and promotions:
New hires:
Dan Stevens, executive vice president, Operations.
Carman Bakey, customer care representative.
Breanna Lessei, customer care representative.
Promotions:
Anne Tomecek, HMDA CRA data analyst.
Genesys Truijillo, loan boarding specialist.
•
Heartland Retirement Plan Services announced the following:
Associates Bridget Foley and Marni Chandlee have earned the Qualified 401(k) Administrator credential from the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries. The credential recognizes mastery of retirement plan fundamentals, as well as expertise in the administration and compliance of 401(k) plans.
•
The Board of Directors of Dupaco Community Credit Union released the following staff announcements:
Mallory Blondin was appointed lead content developer at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
Brandi Henneke joined Dupaco as a mortgage closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Jessica LaBee joined Dupaco as a contact center representative at Operation Center in Dubuque.
Sean Loberg joined Dupaco as a marketing analyst at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury.
Michelle Runde was appointed post closing specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
•
Dubuque Bank and Trust announced that Kevin Finke has joined DB&T as a commercial banker, VP. In this position, Finke is responsible for building and maintaining commercial banking relationships in the Greater Dubuque area.
Nick Patrum was promoted to commercial banker, VP. Similar to Finke, Patrum will be responsible for building and maintaining commercial banking relationships in the area.
•
Riverview Center announced the following Board of Directors:
Erick Kephart, president, First Community Trust; Sam Glab, vice president, Morrison Brothers; Lisan Adams, treasurer, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Josh Boots, secretary, University of Wisconsin-Platteville; Nicole Breitbach, Black Hills Energy; Michael Fleming, University of Northern Iowa; Dr. Hesper Nowatzki, DNP, FNP-BC, Optum Housecalls; Susie Quinn, Dubuque Driving Academy; Kirsten Williams, Maestro Health; and Sarah Netolicky, Bankers Trust.