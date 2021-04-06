High court sides with Google in copyright fight with Oracle
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sided Monday with Google in an $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle over the internet company’s creation of the Android operating system used on most smartphones worldwide.
To create Android, which was released in 2007, Google wrote millions of lines of new computer code. But it also used 11,330 lines of code and an organization that’s part of Oracle’s Java platform.
Google had argued that what it did is long-settled, common practice in the industry, a practice that has been good for technical progress. And it said there is no copyright protection for the purely functional, noncreative computer code it used, something that couldn’t be written another way. But Austin, Texas-based Oracle said Google “committed an egregious act of plagiarism,” and it sued.
The justices ruled 6-2 for Google Inc., based in Mountain View, Calif.. Two conservative justices dissented.
Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that in reviewing a lower court’s decision, the justices assumed “for argument’s sake, that the material was copyrightable.”
“But we hold that the copying here at issue nonetheless constituted a fair use. Hence, Google’s copying did not violate the copyright law,” he wrote.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a dissent joined by Justice Samuel Alito that he believed “Oracle’s code at issue here is copyrightable, and Google’s use of that copyrighted code was anything but fair.”
Only eight justices heard the case because it was argued in October, after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg but before Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court.
In a statement, Google’s chief legal officer, Kent Walker, called the ruling a “victory for consumers, interoperability, and computer science.” “The decision gives legal certainty to the next generation of developers whose new products and services will benefit consumers,” Walker wrote.
Oracle’s chief legal officer, Dorian Daley, condemned the outcome. “The Google platform just got bigger and market power greater. The barriers to entry higher and the ability to compete lower. They stole Java and spent a decade litigating as only a monopolist can,” she wrote in a statement.
Microsoft, IBM and major internet and tech industry lobbying groups had weighed in on the case in favor of Google. The Motion Picture Association and the Recording Industry Association of America were among those supporting Oracle.
The case is Google LLC v. Oracle America Inc., 18-956.
ISM survey: U.S. services surge to record high in March
WASHINGTON — The U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as the easing of coronavirus restrictions released pent-up consumer demand.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its nonmanufacturing index rose to an all-time high 63.7 last month from 55.3 in February. The old record of 60.9 was set in October 2018.
New orders also hit a record, and hiring and prices grew faster.
Anything above 50 signals growth, and the services sector is on a 10-month winning streak since rebounding from the economic impact of the pandemic last spring. The March reading was much higher than economists had expected. The rollout of vaccines is encouraging Americans to return to normal life — shopping and eating out — and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan is also likely to stimulate demand for services and juice economic growth.
“All the right pieces for a faster services recovery – expanded vaccine eligibility, reopenings, and historic fiscal expansion – are falling into place,’’ economists Oren Klachkin and Gregory Daco of Oxford Econmics wrote in a research note.
Although debate on economic policy often focuses on manufacturing, services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs and 83% of private jobs.
GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after frenzy
Two months after a market phenomenon took shares of GameStop to the moon, the video game retailer said Monday that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares.
The shares will be sold through an “at-the-market” offering, which lets companies place their stock on the market over a period of time.
The announcement sent shares of GameStop, up 850% this year, down 8% at the opening bell.
The GameStop saga has been one of the biggest stories on Wall Street this year.
The company had been pummeled as new technology allowed people to download games, rather than buying a physical copy from GameStop or somewhere else. That shift threatened the existence of GameStop and its shares had been more than halved, to $20 each, by the start of this year.
A number of hedge funds, believing the value of GameStop shares would fall further, shorted the company, or bet against its shares. However, a group of smaller investors who communicated largely on Reddit challenged those hedge funds, believing they were wrong or that they could catch them in a “short squeeze.”
To short a stock, an investor borrows shares at the current price for a fee, and buys them back at a later date. If the shares fall, the investors pockets the difference. If it rises, it can lead to massive losses because the borrowed stock is now worth more than was paid for it, and the investor must pay the difference.
That’s exactly what happened this year and shares of GameStop rocketed from $20, to $483, and ravaging short sellers like Citron Research.
At the same time, it made a bunch of small investors very wealthy.
Market pundits had urged the company to put more shares on the market as the price spiked. Such a stock sale would have allowed to company to pay down hefty debts and even revive the company by pursuing a new business plan.
And two weeks ago, GameStop disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it actually had been considering such a move since January.
Even though it did not announce the share sale when share prices peaked, GameStop could wipe existing debt of the books if it chooses.
The company’s stock closed at $191.45 last week, meaning it could raise as much as $670 million. GameStop’s net debt was around $430 million in January. However, because the sale is “at-the-market,” it gives the company more flexibility as to when the sales happen.