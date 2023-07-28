Adidas to release more Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany — Adidas said Friday that it is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the German sportswear brand seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism.
The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Models that will be available include the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, 500, and 700 as well as the Yeezy Slide and Foam RNR.
The company cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks online and in interviews. That left Adidas holding 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them.
P&G reports $3.38 billion income in fourth quarter
CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.38 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.37.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.
The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.02 billion.
P&G expects full-year earnings to be $6.25 to $6.43 per share.
Biogen to acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals for $7 billion
Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments.
The Alzheimer’s treatment developer said Friday it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year.
Plano, Texas-based Reata focuses on developing treatments that regulate cellular metabolism and deal with inflammation in serious neurologic diseases. It makes Skyclarys, an FDA-approved treatment for the neurologic disorder Friedreich’s ataxia.
Biogen puts an enterprise value of $7.3 billion on the acquisition, and said it would slightly dilute adjusted earnings per share this year, and be roughly neutral next year before becoming “significantly accretive” in 2025.
Regulators and Reata shareholders still need to approve the deal.
Ford recalls F-150 pickups over parking brake malfunction
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.
The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.
The company says in documents posted by government safety regulators Friday that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the rear axle housing. That can chafe the wiring and cause a short circuit, which can turn on the parking brake without action from the driver, increasing the risk of a crash.
Drivers may see a parking brake warning light and a warning message on the dashboard.
Ford says in documents that it has 918 warranty claims and three field reports of wire chafing in North America. Of these, 299 indicated unexpected parking brake activation, and 19 of these happened while the trucks were being driven.
The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.