Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $102.00 to $107.00
Holstein steers — $92.00 to $98.00
Slaughter cows — $78.00
Slaughter bulls — $96.00
Gavilon
Corn — 2.93
Beans — 8.68
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $102.00 to $107.00
Holstein steers — $92.00 to $98.00
Slaughter cows — $78.00
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Slaughter bulls — $96.00
Gavilon
Corn — 2.93
Beans — 8.68
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town