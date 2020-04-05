Opening Doors announced that Courtney Jagielski joined the organization as the Teresa Shelter’s case manager.
Cottingham & Butler announced the following new hires for the month of March:
Mitchell Temperly, account administrator.
Josh Collister, casualty claims representative.
Reese Vanderheyden, associate client consultant.
Tiffany Goldsmith, benefits administrator.
Alex Hyde, associate client consultant.
Rayanna Holloway-Bockenstedt, associate account executive.
Timothy Johnstad, director.
Mary Angelene Metcalf, account administrator.
Lara Sanders, account manager.
The following Realtors with ReMax Advantage Realty have earned the following awards:
Executive Club Awards: Peg Harbaugh, Diane Goerdt, Dianne Heim, Roxanne Simon, Mary Schwartz, Ginny Fens, Pauline Chilton and Janice Esser.
100% Club Awards: Greg Adams, Ken Kress, Sue Dietz, Paula Bodish, Cathy Blanchard, Brian Lammers, Roxanne Gartner, Ashley Adams-Erschen and Jeff Adams.
Platinum Club Awards: Dave Sandman, Sue Conlon and Brenda Charlson.
Angie Marek recently joined IIW’s Land Development Department as a civil engineering CADD Technician. In this position, she will assist in bringing project designs to completion. She will primarily work on site designs for commercial, industrial and subdivision projects.