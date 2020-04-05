Opening Doors announced that Courtney Jagielski joined the organization as the Teresa Shelter’s case manager.

Cottingham & Butler announced the following new hires for the month of March:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell Temperly, account administrator.

Josh Collister, casualty claims representative.

Reese Vanderheyden, associate client consultant.

Tiffany Goldsmith, benefits administrator.

Alex Hyde, associate client consultant.

Rayanna Holloway-Bockenstedt, associate account executive.

Timothy Johnstad, director.

Mary Angelene Metcalf, account administrator.

Lara Sanders, account manager.

The following Realtors with ReMax Advantage Realty have earned the following awards:

Executive Club Awards: Peg Harbaugh, Diane Goerdt, Dianne Heim, Roxanne Simon, Mary Schwartz, Ginny Fens, Pauline Chilton and Janice Esser.

100% Club Awards: Greg Adams, Ken Kress, Sue Dietz, Paula Bodish, Cathy Blanchard, Brian Lammers, Roxanne Gartner, Ashley Adams-Erschen and Jeff Adams.

Platinum Club Awards: Dave Sandman, Sue Conlon and Brenda Charlson.

Angie Marek recently joined IIW’s Land Development Department as a civil engineering CADD Technician. In this position, she will assist in bringing project designs to completion. She will primarily work on site designs for commercial, industrial and subdivision projects.

Telegraph Herald

Tags