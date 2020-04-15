Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $88.00 to $95.00
Holstein steers — $77.00 to $82.75
Slaughter cows — $70.00
Slaughter bulls — $75.00
Gavilon
Corn — April 3.12
Beans — 8.35
