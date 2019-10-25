Subaru recalls cars, SUVs for engine control, debris trouble
DETROIT — Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors.
The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil after motors are shut off. That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse.
Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.The second covers 205,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019 and 2018 Crosstreks. The aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart. Debris can enter the engine and cause power loss.Dealers will replace valves if needed. If a valve has separated and parts can’t be found, engines will be replaced.
Both recalls start Dec. 13.
Bed Bath & Beyond pulls pumpkins over blackface complaints
NYACK, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond has removed pumpkins painted black with white mouths following complaints they were offensive because they resembled blackface.
News 12-Westchester reports the black pumpkins were placed on a porch outside a law firm in Nyack, New York, as part of a Halloween display. They were removed less than 48 hours later after some community members complained.
Law firm partner Mary Marzolla says the pumpkins were never meant to offend anyone and the firm represents people “of all colors and faiths.”
Associate Alak Shah says the pumpkins did not personally offend him, but since it did offend someone the firm took them down.
Bed Bath & Beyond apologized, saying any offense was unintentional and that it “immediately removed” the pumpkins from sale.Arkansas fines Missouri farmer $105K for illegal herbicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Plant Board fined a Missouri farmer $105,000 for using a banned herbicide on an Arkansas field, which is the largest such fine since the ban was enacted.
The board concluded at a hearing Wednesday that Jeffrey Todd, of Clarkton, Missouri, had 11 violations involving dicamba application on a field he farmed east of Piggott, near the Arkansas-Missouri border. The board determined that Todd sprayed dicamba that moved off target, damaging nearby crops.
In 2018, Arkansas banned the use of dicamba from mid-April through the end of that October. Farmers said at the time that the herbicide drifts onto crops where it’s not applied and causes damage, particularly to soybeans. Todd’s dicamba applications took place between June and August 2018, the board said.
In November 2017, Missouri also banned the use of a dicamba on cotton and soybeans after June 1 in 10 of that state’s southeastern counties.
Todd didn’t attend the hearing, and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette didn’t reach Todd for comment on Wednesday.
The state issued the maximum fine of $25,000 for each of four violations: two counts of spraying dicamba in a way that caused it to move off target and two counts of causing “significant” damage to other crops, amounting to an egregious violation.
The board also fined him $1,000 for each of five other violations: two counts of failing to provide spray-application records and one count each of failure to keep those records, not showing that he completed an online training in Arkansas in 2018 to spray dicamba and for lacking a license to spray herbicides in Arkansas.
Michael Greenway, a field inspector, testified at the hearing that he first noticed signs of dicamba use and damage around Todd’s fields in June 2018.
Greenway said he found evidence of dicamba damage on 80 acres of soybeans just north of where Todd had sprayed. Greenway testified that he contacted Todd, who initially denied the spraying. Greenway said Todd later admitted that dicamba and Roundup had been used.