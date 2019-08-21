Trump looking at tax cut, not fearing recession
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his administration is a looking at tax cut proposals but not as a response to a potential recession.
He said, “I’m looking at that all the time anyway.” Trump talked about the economy and trade with China during a meeting Tuesday with the president of Romania.
Trump said his administration is looking at a cut in the capital gains tax when investors sell assets. It is also exploring lower payroll taxes.
But mostly, Trump is pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. He said, “They have to do a rate cut.”
Trump says the word recession is “inappropriate” and if the Fed would do its job, “you would see a burst of growth like you’ve never seen before.”
U.S. airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
DALLAS — Airlines expect record crowds over the week-long Labor Day period, continuing a rise in travel that has boosted profits all year.
The trade group Airlines for America forecast Tuesday that 17.5 million passengers will fly on U.S. carriers between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. That would be 2.5 million passengers a day and a 4% increase over the same week last year.
The busiest day is expected to be Friday, Aug. 30, when the group forecasts almost 3 million people will board a U.S. airline.
The industry group credits low fares, and analysts point to steady if unspectacular economic growth and low unemployment as other factors supporting demand for travel.
Uber to open regional hub in Dallas, add 3,000 jobs
DALLAS — Uber will receive a $24 million incentive package from Texas officials and open a new administrative hub in Dallas, bringing with it about 3,000 jobs, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.
The offices that will open in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas will house various corporate functions, officials said.
Abbott said in a statement that the state’s “business-friendly environment makes Texas the perfect home for innovative companies like Uber.”
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the same statement that Dallas was the first city in Texas where the Uber ride-sharing app became available in 2012. He said, “Texas has been a hub of innovation for our platform.”
The jobs created by the regional hub will result in a $400 million annual payroll, officials said.
Autonomous vehicle company Waymo to test in Florida rain
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo says it will start testing on public roads in Florida to better experience heavy rain.
The Mountain View, California, company said tests will begin this month in the Miami area and include highway driving to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. The Florida test vehicles will be driven by humans. They’ll collect data with laser and radar sensors. Heavy rain can affect image quality.
Waymo said Miami is one of the wettest cities in the U.S. during summer the months of hurricane season.
Waymo already is testing in multiple areas including the San Francisco and Phoenix areas as well as suburban Detroit and Seattle.
The company has delayed a full-scale driverless ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area.