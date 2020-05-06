News in your town

Platteville to offer emergency grants to small businesses

National Guard testing 350 employees after 9 COVID-19 cases at Prairie du Chien business

Detroit automakers push for restart of plants within 2 weeks

Reopening rally stretches from Hong Kong to New York

Here come COVID-19 tracing apps -- and privacy trade-offs

Production shutdowns shrink meat supplies at stores

As US piles up debt to aid economy, even usual critics cheer

Local markets