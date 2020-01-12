MidwestOne Bank announced that Tricia M. Manderscheid has been promoted to second vice president, Treasury Management, in Dubuque. She is responsible for treasury management in the Dubuque, Dyersville, Farley and southwest Wisconsin locations.
•
McGraw-Hill Education announced that Ben Kerns joined the company as an implementation consultant and Aaron Wiest has been promoted to enterprise account specialist.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following new hires and promotion:
New hires:
Heather Purman, loan reporting specialist.
Mark Klutzaritz, customer care representative.
Promotion:
Emily Brown, vice president, credit administration.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced the promotion of tax manager Scott A. Brawdy to partner effective Jan. 2. Brawdy leads the firm’s state and local tax department, assisting businesses with complex sales and use tax issues, nexus tax laws, compliance with the South Dakota vs. Wayfair Supreme Court case, sales tax audits and more. Honkamp Krueger & Co. also announced the following staff news:
Promotions:
Jessica Odefey, previously billing specialist, has been promoted to billing and administrative supervisor.
Credentials:
Haley Bergan, tax associate, has passed the certified public accountant exam.
Matt Klaren, accounting manager, has received his CPA license.
Dylan Lange, staff accountant, has passed the CPA exam.
•
St. Mark Youth Enrichment announced the following promotions:
Ron Paar, promoted to program coordinator.
Taylor Noel, promoted to director of programs, Dubuque.
Kaitlin Schmidt, promoted to director of strategic resources.
Danielle Willis, promoted to director of community relations.
•
The Board of Directors of Dupaco Community Credit Union made the following staff announcements:
Alaina Bigler was appointed insurance services representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Kari Booth was appointed post closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Erik Chaston was appointed system analyst at the Hillcrest Road location.
Peggy Christ was appointed lead contact center representative at Operation Center in Dubuque.
Tanner Jansen was appointed member service representative II at the E. Business Highway 151 location in Platteville, Wis.
Rachel Keeler was appointed training representative III at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Lisa Kruser was appointed member service representative II at the Hillcrest Road location.
Chris Linden was appointed deposit operations associate at Operation Center in Dubuque.
Shelby Papenthien was appointed training specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Hannah Schmitz was appointed training representative I at the Hillcrest Road location.
Nicolette Slaght joined Dupaco as member service processing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Stacey Smith was appointed consumer lending underwriter II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Zoe Vaassen joined Dupaco as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
•
The March of Dimes, in conjunction with Kaley Rigdon, March of Dimes Development Manager, announced the Dubuque Board of Directors for 2020:
Amy Wright, MercyOne Medical Center.
Stacey Hines, Dubuque Bank & Trust.
Wes Hartig, MedOne.
Katie Yunt, Honkamp Krueger & Co.
Jordan Fullan, Hodge.
Jill Gogel, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Christopher Dempsey, Myers-Cox Co.
Crystal Hoefer, RSM US LLP.
Erin Sell, Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans.
Kaley Rigdon, Development Manager, March of Dimes.