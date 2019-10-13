Cottingham & Butler announced the following new hires:
Aaron Walling, service representative.
Alyssa Johnson, property claims representative.
Ashlee Metcalf, brokerage claims manager.
Ashley Wilson, client service representative.
Bethany Leavitt, wellness coordinator.
Bonnie Quinones, service representative.
Brenna Palmer, medical claims representative.
Brittany Scholl, enrollment processor.
Dan McElmeel, captive coordinator.
Digger Kurt, sales executive.
Erik Odegard, property claims representative.
Jacob Neumann, full stack developer.
John Corfman, sales executive.
Julie Petersen, claims settlement analyst.
Justin Deggendorf, casualty claims representative.
Katelyn Newcomb, client service representative.
Lynn Boffeli, accounting specialist.
McClain Steffens, IT support analyst I.
Renee Speaker, service representative.
Scott Petersen, manager, SISCO IT.
Stacey Humke, executive assistant.
Taylor Casel, enrollment processor.
Tricia Grote, service representative.
The board of directors of Dupaco Community Credit Union released the following staff announcements:
Brooke Bergfeld was appointed junior credit analyst at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Leslie Biver relocated as an AVP, branch manager to the Key West location in Dubuque.
Jason Davis joined Dupaco as an insurance service agent at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque
Ed Dorantes-Ortiz was appointed member service representative at the Hy-Vee branch in Dubuque.
Tara Ernst was appointed fraud service representative at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
Liz Francomb joined Dupaco as consumer lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Anthony Gutierrez joined Dupaco as a contact center representative at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
Bill Hinton joined Dupaco as an IT Systems analyst at the Hillcrest Road location.
Angie Jones joined Dupaco as consumer lending representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
Melissa Maas was appointed senior financial services registered administrative assistant at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Jasko Porcic joined Dupaco as relationship development specialist at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
Scott Schuster was appointed member service representative II at the Key West location in Dubuque.
Yesica Soria was appointed consumer lending representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Joe Leibfried, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Dubuque, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes millennial financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by over 29,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Leibfried was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period. Leibfried is part of StackStone Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.
McGraw-Hill Education announced that Ellen Besler was hired as sales support assistant and Aaron Weist was promoted to lead sales support assistant.
The Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens announced that Marsha Abbott and Jeffrey Mozena recently joined the board of directors.