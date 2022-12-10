Mandi Dolson, director of workforce recruitment and retention at Greater Dubuque Development Corp., speaks during the organization's workforce breakfast at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. is working with Jule Transit to provide free bus routes to multiple Dubuque area businesses to assist employees with transportation.
The partnership was announced to around 70 business officials Friday morning at a GDDC workforce breakfast at Diamond Jo Casino. The pilot program for the free routes will begin Jan. 9 and run for six months.
“Transportation is a great barrier (for employees),” said Jason White, GDDC vice president of business services. “We are excited to partner with Jule to make these rides available to workers in the community.”
The proposal is one way GDDC officials are planning to address barriers to growing the region’s workforce.
Data shared Friday from the “skills gap” analysis — conducted in partnership between GDDC and Northeast Iowa Community College — shows Dubuque County currently has a working age population of 66,617 people and 61,643 available jobs. In 2032, those numbers are expected to change to a working age population of 65,078 people and 66,329 available jobs.
“That is an untenable future,” said Nic Hockenberry, GDDC director of workforce programming, at the breakfast. “For our businesses, their growth will be stagnant if we don’t address this crisis.”
White said GDDC is committing $15,000 to support the first six months of free rides. Two routes, an east route and a west route, will run during the week.
The east route will cover Kerper Industrial Park and the north end of town. Planned employer stops on the route are Loras College, Anderson Window & Doors, Giese Sheet Metal Co., Rousselot, Klauer Manufacturing Co., Hirschbach, United Parcel Service, Hodge and John Deere Dubuque Works.
The west route will cover Pennsylvania Avenue and Dubuque Industrial Center West. Planned employer stops are Penn Place Apartments, Rite Hite, A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co., Geisler Brothers Co., Nordstrom Distribution Center, 7G Distributing, Duluth Trading Co., Hormel Foods, Giese Manufacturing and Simmons Pet Food.
Drivers on both routes will pick up employees at neighborhood bus stops between 4:45 and 5:20 a.m. Drop-offs at businesses will end at 6 a.m. Pickup times at the end of shifts will be staggered throughout the afternoon, starting at 2:30 p.m. for the east route and 3:30 p.m. for the west route.
“This bus moves quickly,” White said. “It’s designed to get employees to work by the start of their shift. At the end of the day, the buses will pick up employees and take them to a transit hub, where they will have multiple options to get home.”
Following the workforce breakfast, GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson said the routes could change over time to accommodate employee needs, which will be addressed on a monthly basis.
“Time and again, we have said a lack of transportation is a barrier to upskilling and employment,” he said. “If we remove that as a barrier for training and work, those people can then make enough money to eventually buy their own transportation.”
