Greater Dubuque Development Corp. is working with Jule Transit to provide free bus routes to multiple Dubuque area businesses to assist employees with transportation.

The partnership was announced to around 70 business officials Friday morning at a GDDC workforce breakfast at Diamond Jo Casino. The pilot program for the free routes will begin Jan. 9 and run for six months.

