Just 204 new unemployment claims were filed by workers in Dubuque County in the week that ended Saturday, according to figures obtained by Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
The most-recent week represented a decrease compared to the previous one, when 519 Dubuque County workers filed initial claims. The new claims filed this week were the lowest since mid-March.
New claims in Dubuque County peaked during the week ending April 4, with 2,718. About 13,000 such claims have been filed in the county since March 15, but many of these workers have subsequently re-entered the workforce.
The manufacturing sector led the way in new claims last week, with 38. But that was down significantly from that sector’s total of 139 the previous week.
There were about 7,000 new unemployment claims statewide last week, roughly half of what Iowa Workforce Development reported the prior week.