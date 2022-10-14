IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation
WASHINGTON — The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to prevent inflation from becoming “a runaway train’’ at a time of extraordinary global economic turmoil.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, the IMF’s Kristaline Georgieva said that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation.
But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,’’ she said, adding: “We cannot possibly allow inflation to become a runaway train — bad for growth, bad for people, bad especially for poor people.
U.S. mortgage rates up another quarter point
WASHINGTON — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades this week and are likely to climb further as the Federal Reserve has all but promised more rate increases in its battle to tamp down persistent inflation.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.92% from 6.66% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.05%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, rose to 6.09% from 5.9% last week, the first time it’s breached 6% since the housing market crash of 2008. One year ago, the 15-year rate was 2.3%.
U.S. applications for jobless aid rise last week
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation.
Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 8 rose by 9,000 to 228,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week moving average ticked up by 5,000 by to 211,500.
Delta posts $695 million Q3 profit
Delta Air Lines reported a $695 million third-quarter profit as higher average fares this summer and a lucrative credit-card business more than offset higher fuel prices.
The airline forecast that revenue during the final three months of the year will top pre-pandemic levels. Delta’s CEO said he sees no indication that anxiety over inflation and the economy will discourage people from traveling over the holidays.
Shares jumped 4% before the opening bell Thursday.
“It’s going to be a very strong holiday season — Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s,” said CEO Ed Bastian. “Consumers are still relatively healthy. They have deferred spending, but where they have deferred it is the acquisition of things.”
Delta’s third-quarter numbers support that view. The airline’s operating revenue rose 11% above 2019 levels even with an 18% drop in passenger traffic. That was possible because the average passenger paid 23% more per mile than during the same months of 2019. Revenue from premium customers rose, while money from the main cabin dipped slightly.
Walgreens Boots Alliance topped earnings forecasts for its final quarter of fiscal 2022, and the drugstore chain’s early look at 2023 also fell mostly above expectations.
Overall, the company booked a $415 million loss in the quarter that ended Aug. 31, as sales slid 5% to $32.45 billion. Earnings adjusted for one-time items totaled 80 cents per share.
Analysts expect, on average, earnings of 77 cents per share on $32.1 billion in revenue in Walgreens’ fiscal fourth quarter, according to FactSet.
CEO Rosalind Brewer said in a statement Thursday announcing quarterly results that 2022 was the first year of Walgreens’ “transformation to a consumer-centric health care company.”
The company is opening primary care practices next to some of its stores with the idea that drugstores and doctor offices work together to help keep patients healthy.
Walgreens also is developing centers across the United States that use automated technology to fill prescriptions and deliver them to pharmacies. That will give pharmacists more time to work with customers.
