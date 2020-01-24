Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 24, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — Jan. 3.68Beans — Jan. 8.70 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Heartland Financial announces quarterly cash dividend Company that acquired American Trust reports best-ever annual earnings 'Into the weeds:' Dubuque panel discusses changing laws related to marijuana, CBD Japan has 2nd straight year of red ink on trade U.S., EU and U.K. all aim for trade deals this year U.S. imposes visa rules for pregnant women on 'birth tourism' Local markets U.S. Treasury chief dismissive of Thunberg Long-term mortgage rates slump to 3-month lows 'Into the weeds:' Dubuque panel discusses changing laws related to marijuana, CBD Wisconsin governor calls lawmakers into special session on dairy crisis Local markets Facing humiliating controls, Lebanese focus fury on banks Why tech has been slow to fight wildfires, extreme weather Evers unveils plan to tackle Wisconsin's farm crisis Dubuque casinos mark slight uptick in gaming revenue in 2019, turn ambitious eye toward 2020 Lancaster council OKs agreement for 54-room hotel Business news in brief Local markets Boeing doesn't expect Max jet to be cleared until summer Lancaster council OKs agreement for 54-room hotel Dyersville hospital celebrates arrival of CT scanner Local markets IMF: Low rates and reduced trade tension to aid world growth Signs point up for small manufacturers, home remodelers Google CEO calls for regulation of artificial intelligence Survey: Climate not considered a top 10 risk by CEOs Dyersville brewery project earns statewide award Biz Buzz: Cascade eyes grant for downtown building; Dubuque firm expands reach; Lancaster business reopens Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Local dairy farmers, industry seek to leave recent challenges behind in 2020 Galena ski resort celebrates 60th season On the Money: Confronting fresh health insurance deductibles Using marijuana is legal in Illinois — but it can still get you fired Issues with Delta uniforms build wedge between airline and flight attendants One-hit wonder? Tax-cut bonus bump is long gone and wage growth has slowed, too ‘Right-to-repair’ fight extends from iPhones to tractors Guebert: Brexit, Boris and boxing in British farmers Home starts surge to 13-year high Owners of fire-damaged Cascade bowling alley to open new business in Peosta Local businesses react as new decade brings changes, concerns to wine industry Local markets China's 2019 economic growth weakens amid trade war Business news in brief Despite looming challenges, Dubuque luncheon focuses on business opportunities in 2020 The big cheese: Mineral Point company unveils 20-year-old cheddar at $209/lb. Senate passes U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal, a Trump priority Starbucks, home of $4 latte, moving into poor areas Local markets