A Dubuque barbecue restaurant will reopen at a new location later this month.

Boaz BBQ announced on its Facebook page that it will open at 1850 Central Ave. on April 30. The location most recently housed Downtown Billiards.

Boaz BBQ previously was located at 1689 Elm St. That location closed Wednesday.

Boaz BBQ opened at the Elm Street location in September 2020. The space previously housed Greek restaurant The Corner Grill.

