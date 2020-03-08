Cottingham & Butler announced the following:
November new hires:
Gabe Vander Broek, client service representative; Greg C. Klemish, account administrator; Alicia K. Maas, client coordinator; Laura J. Evans, service representative; Amanda J. Tallman, service representative; Emily M. Ehlers, medical only claims representative; Steven A. Koeller, service representative; Jaime L. Pluemer, service representative; Collin L. Hauser, service representative; LeeAnne M. Sindt, work comp case manager; Heidi R. Cook, IT operations coordinator; Samantha J. DeMoss, work comp case manager; Jacob M. Evans, marketer; and Rachel T. Knipper, client service representative.
February new hires:
Jordan Cowhey, sales executive; Amber R. Steffen, client service representative; Dyllon R. Phillips, property claims representative; Adam J. Rathje, vice president; Rory E. Marcov, client service representative; Aaron M. Loveland, account administrator; Brittany S. Meyer, marketer; Ben P. Jensen, associate client consultant; Vanessa R. Coffee, benefits services assistant; and Eric A. Goldsmith, senior sales development specialist.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced the addition of Kyle Kass to the firm as partner.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following:
New hire:
David Boland, applications administrator/developer.
Promotion:
Cole Freese, loan maintenance QC supervisor.
EXIT Realty Dubuque announced the addition of Austin Wilson to its team of real estate professionals.
The Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools announced that Susan Farber is the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Hometown Alumni Award. The award celebrates the achievements of local public school graduates and the positive impact they make in our community. She will be honored at the FDPS Annual Luncheon.
The Dyersville Commercial Club announced some new officials and several new board members: Lyle Theisen, president; Rick Kroeger, secretary; Gwen Link Steger, treasurer; and Steve Evers, Dawn Tibbot and Tom Klaren, board members.
2020 Great Iowa Nurses were recognized for their courage, competence and commitment to patients and the nursing profession. Of the 100 honorees, MercyOne announced the following area nurses who are being recognized:
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center: Jackie Bierman; Brittany Demmer; Kairee Graves and Robert Wethal.
MercyOne Elkader Medical Center: Natalie Shea.