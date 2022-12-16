One of Dubuque’s largest employers has reached an agreement with a group of stockholders who raised concerns about the company’s future earlier this year, ending the group and restricting its future actions within the company.
HTLF officials announced Thursday that an agreement was reached with the stockholder group, which controls more than 6% of common stock in the company. The settlement was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
“HTLF’s board and management have reached an agreement with members of the 13D group that includes the group’s dissolution and ends its activities,” states an email statement from HTLF. “As part of the agreement, Lynn ‘Butch’ Fuller has resigned from the HTLF Board of Directors, effective immediately. We thank Mr. Fuller for his service and many contributions to HTLF. HTLF’s focus remains on serving our customers, communities and shareholders and growing our business.”
The group included Fuller, a member of HTLF’s Board of Directors, and board chairs at some of HTLF’s banks.
Fuller was removed as executive operating chairman of HTLF’s Board of Directors in March — a post he had held since 2018 — after he and the shareholder group sent a letter to the board raising concerns about changes made by current company leadership.
Fuller previously was the CEO of what was then Heartland Financial USA from 1999 to 2018 and president of the company from 1990 to 2015. He has been chairman of the Board of Directors since 2000.
“The 13D Stockholder Group, which made a number of filings over the last year, has reached a settlement with HTLF to disband the group after extensive negotiations with HTLF management and their representatives,” Fuller said Thursday. “After reaching many of our objectives, we believe that the dissolution of the 13D Group is in the best interest of the shareholders of HTLF.
“For many generations, our family has been involved in the life, well-being and economic development of Dubuque and the tri-state area. We will remain active participants in the community, its business life, and plan to make further contributions to its expansion and economic vitality.”
Fuller initially announced his retirement in February and expressed concerns about a board-approved move to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one charter based in Colorado, a move Fuller said would result in the company moving its headquarters out of Dubuque.
But HTLF officials disputed those claims and stressed the company’s commitment to remaining in Dubuque, noting that the charter consolidation is more of a legal move.
In addition to Fuller’s resignation and the dissolution of the stockholder group, documents in the agreement state that members of the shareholder group are prohibited from certain actions from now until 15 days prior to the deadline for submissions for HTLF’s annual stockholders meeting in 2024.
Those actions include putting forth proposals, purchasing more shares, seeking representation on HTLF’s Board of Directors, advising others on how to vote during stockholder meetings or requesting to amend the terms of the agreement.
Both the group and HTLF also agreed not to make “any statement or announcement, including through the press, media, analysts or other person, that disparages, criticizes, calls into disrepute, defames or slanders or otherwise constitutes an ad hominem attack on the other party,” the agreement states.
In addition, HTLF will pay legal fees for the stockholder group incurred with its involvement at HTLF since the group formed.
