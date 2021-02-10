Stocks end mixed, ending a 6-day winning streak for S&P 500
The major U.S. stocks capped a listless day of trading Tuesday with an uneven finish that snapped a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500 even as the Nasdaq set another all-time high.
A late fade pulled the S&P 500 down 0.1%, just below its record high set a day earlier. The benchmark index closed with a nearly even split between gainers and losers. A mix of companies that deal with consumer services and products were the biggest drag on the broader market, outweighing gains in communications, industrial and health care stocks.
A slight pullback after six straight days of gains is not uncommon, as investors pause during a rally to reassess and wait for more economic data to see where the market goes next.
Investors continued to monitor the action in Washington, where it appears Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy.
“It seems like fiscal stimulus will pass through reconciliation and the result will be one that is larger than was thought probably two or three weeks ago,” said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
The S&P 500 index slipped 4.36 points to 3,911.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 9.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,375.83. The Nasdaq rose 20.06 points, or 0.1%, to 14,007.70, its fourth straight gain. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 9.24 points, or 0.4%, to 2,299. The four indexes set all-time highs on Monday.
Stocks have been moving steadily higher for several days as Wall Street becomes more optimistic that the worst parts of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic might be in the rearview mirror. Vaccine rollouts continue both in the U.S. and globally, with the U.S. administrating hundreds of thousands of doses per day.
“The vaccinations have outpaced the virus and that becomes part of what’s playing into the optimism in the market,” Buchanan said. “It makes for an environment where it’s getting back to some sense of normality.”
Washington is preparing to go big for its next round of economic stimulus to support struggling Americans and businesses. Democrats have rallied around President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which will include one-time payments to Americans plus a likely increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Expectations for another financial boost for the economy have helped keep investors in a buying mood.
The market’s strong start to February and the strength in shares of companies that rely on consumer spending “is an indicator of the optimism creeping higher and the assumption that consumers in the U.S. will get a larger check perhaps than we thought three or four weeks ago,” Buchanan said.
Several companies made big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results Tuesday. Hanesbrands soared 24.9% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.
Mobile games developer Glu Mobile vaulted 34.9% after it agreed to be acquired by Electronic Arts in a deal valued at $2.1 billion. Shares in Electronic Arts, maker of “Medal of Honor” and other video games, rose 2.6%.
Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment continue to be volatile, as online investors remain in a tug-of-war with Wall Street institutional investors over the struggling companies’ values. GameStop shares fell 16.1% and AMC lost 11%.
Traders in cryptocurrencies continued to push up the price of bitcoin. It rose 7.3% to $47,184, according to the tracking site CoinDesk. Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange climbed 6.6% to $47,700. The futures allow investors to make bets on the future price of the digital currency.
Treasury yields were mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.16% from 1.14% late Monday.
Automaker Honda’s profit rises
TOKYO — Honda reported Tuesday its fiscal third quarter profit more than doubled to 284 billion yen ($2.7 billion) despite the coronavirus pandemic as auto sales grew in Japan and the U.S.
Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. had reported a 116 billion yen profit for October-December a year earlier.
Honda’s quarterly sales inched up less than 1% to 3.7 trillion yen ($35 billion).
Cost cuts also helped boost Honda’s bottom line, despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, including computer chip shortages, according to Tokyo-based Honda.
The maker of the Accord sedan, CR-V crossover and Asimo robot said it carried out a major review of its operations to streamline expenses.
Honda said its motorcycle sales slipped in the three months through December to about 3 million motorcycles from 3.1 million units a year ago.
Auto sales held up, increasing slightly to 809,000 vehicles from 808,000 vehicles.
Honda raised its profit forecast for the year through March to 465 billion yen ($4.4 billion), up from the previous projection for a 390 billion yen ($3.7 billion) profit.
The latest forecast is also better than the 456 billion yen profit Honda earned the previous fiscal year.
But Honda warned the outlook remains uncertain because the impact from COVID-29 was still unclear.
Japanese rivals Nissan Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. also report earnings this week.
The pandemic has affected industries, companies and regions differently, mostly negatively.
But some companies, including Honda, have proved resilient, holding better than some others.
U.S. hiring plunged in December
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers cut back sharply on hiring in December, particularly industries slammed by the pandemic such as restaurants and hotels, as virus infections soared and governments responded with tighter restrictions.
The number of available jobs rose slightly and layoffs fell, according to the Labor Department’s Tuesday report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The report provides more granular detail about the job market than the government’s monthly employment figures.
Employers cut hiring 6.6% in December, to 5.5 million, the report said. Roughly three-quarters of the decline occurred in a category that includes restaurants, bars, hotels, casinos, concert halls and other entertainment venues. Warehousing and shipping firms also slashed hiring.
On Friday, the government said that employers added a meager 49,000 jobs in January, signaling a potential stall in hiring and for the economy. That followed a loss of 227,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate fell to 6.3% last month, in part because many of those out of work gave up on their job searches and were no longer technically counted as unemployed.
Tuesday’s report provides overall hiring and job posting figures, while Friday’s figure is a net gain after all hiring, layoffs and quits are added up.
Job openings rose just 1.1% in December to 6.6 million, the JOLTS report found. That leaves the number of job postings significantly below the pre-pandemic level of 7 million last February.
Other measures of available jobs suggest that they have fully recovered from the pandemic but are growing much more slowly. Jobs website Indeed.com said last week that postings on its website are now 0.7% above where they were in February 2020, before the pandemic intensified. But that’s much slower growth than a year ago, when postings were growing at a 9% annual rate.
And not all sectors have recovered, Indeed said. Job postings in hotels and tourism are still 35% below pre-pandemic levels, while restaurant jobs are down 13% and arts and entertainment nearly 17%.