News in your town

U.S.-China pact signing to ease tension but leave much undone

Sports betting catches on in Dubuque: Wagering total continue to rise, reaching a total of $9.5 million in 2019

Iowa golf industry leaders plot more eco-friendly course

U.S. drops designation of China as currency manipulator

Following passage of moratorium, Crawford County group to begin study of livestock operations

Sneakiness part of appeal for new speakeasy-themed East Dubuque bar

Biz Buzz: Duo brings salon dream to life; Dubuque business inspired by dad; Dyersville residents enhance art scene

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage

10 points about the farm economy from Land O’Lakes CEO

On the Money: Start planning to save money on travel in 2020

New law may encourage businesses to offer retirement plans

Spooked by property tax increases, Chicago developers look to other cities

Hemp business opens in Dubuque

New chapter for century-old building in small SW Wisconsin village

Google legal chief leaving amid sexual misconduct troubles

Canada prosecutor says essence of Huawei CFO case is fraud

Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA

Local markets

Lawsuit forces Uber to stop operating in Colombia

Pet-focused businesses unleashed in tri-state area

Fugitive Ghosn brings global attention to Japanese justice

Kohl's, Penney report holiday sales declines

Facebook again refuses to ban political ads, even false ones

Local markets

TH EXCLUSIVE: Publishing company cutting 28 jobs at Dubuque facility

Iowa lawmakers, business leaders talk workforce, corporate tax, minimum wage

Dubuque airport passenger count drops in 2019 from weather cancellations, fewer seats

Business news in brief

Local markets

Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga

Underfunded IRS struggles to send refunds, answer calls

New U.S. plan keeps autonomous vehicle standards voluntary

Dubuque-based wealth management firm to be acquired by Texas company for $160 million

Ad pitches approved ahead of MLB game at Field of Dreams

Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation

Business news in brief

White House proposes guidelines for regulating the use of AI

Local markets

CORRECTED: Dubuque-based wealth management firm to be acquired by Texas company for $160 million