News in your town

News in brief

D.C. government sues e-cigarette maker Juul over teen use

Making ends meet: Myriad problems leave many farmers struggling to pay bills

East Dubuque council lifts cap on bars with later closing time

US home prices rose 2.1% from a year ago

Manchester chosen as pilot community in workforce study

City of Prairie du Chien extends offer to purchase mall

Biz Buzz: New shop opens in Dyersville; sports gambling extends to new local market; update on Dubuque Sonic

U.S. stocks jump to records as tech, small companies lead way

Business news in brief

Dubuque officials rezone Seippel Road property to expand storage, warehousing business

'Learn to code' becoming pathway to job growth

Your money: These credit card offers seem great. Expert calls them 'bait-and-switch'

Businesses need help with labyrinth of state, local laws

Kroger to try a new approach: Growing produce inside the grocery store

Liz Weston: 5 financial tasks you should tackle by year-end