U.S. unemployment claims inch higher, but remain very low
WASHINGTON — Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of an uneven U.S. economy.
Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 22 inched up by 3,000 to 217,000 from 214,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week moving average rose to 219,000 from 212,250 the previous week.
WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week. The previous time the average rate was above 7% was April 2002, a time when the U.S. was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Last year at this time, rates on a 30-year mortgage averaged 3.14%.
McDonald’s 3rd-quarter sales boosted by higher prices
McDonald’s reported strong sales in the third quarter as it raised prices and used offers on its app to draw in customers
Global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 9.5% in the July-September period. That was well ahead of the 5.8% increase Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
U.S. same-store sales rose 6%. McDonald’s said Camp McDonald’s, which offered deals, merchandise and streaming concerts within the McDonald’s app, drove customer visits.
Amazon posts profit, but revenue weaker than expected
NEW YORK — Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year, but its stocks tanked in after-hours trading due to weaker-than-expected revenue as well as its disappointing projections for the fourth quarter.
The company reported revenue of $127.1 billion, less than the $127.4 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected it to pull in from its array of businesses.
One of the company’s major sales events this year, held in July for its Prime members, gave it a boost. In the past two quarters, Amazon’s revenue had grown at roughly 7%, its slowest in nearly two decades.
U.S. stock indexes end mixed
Wall Street delivered another mixed finish for stocks Thursday, as disappointing quarterly results from several big tech companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.
The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.
Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, plummeted 24.6% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. It joined other tech and communications stocks, such as Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft, in reporting weak results and worrisome forecasts over advertising demand. Alphabet fell 2.9% and Microsoft slid 2%.
Amazon slid 19% in after-hours trading after the retail giant issued an estimate for sales in the last quarter of the year came in well below analysts’ forecasts. The stock fell 4.1% in regular trading before the release of its latest quarterly results.
LONDON — Shell’s earnings more than doubled in the third quarter.
Adjusted earnings, which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $9.45 billion from $4.13 billion in the same period last year, Shell said Thursday. The London-based energy giant also announced a $4 billion share buyback and plans to increase its fourth-quarter dividend by 15%.
Southwest posted record operating revenue in its third quarter as travelers returned in force over the summer.
Operating revenue totaled $6.22 billion, up 10% from the prior year’s $5.64 billion, the company said Thursday. However, this was shy of the $6.23 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research.
Southwest Airlines Co. earned $277 million, or 44 cents per share, in the quarter. Stripping out certain items, earnings were 50 cents per share.
