Attorneys: Car crashed into barricade at Bankman-Fried’s home
A car with three occupants recently drove into a barricade outside the California home owned by Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, an apparent attempt to gain access to the property where the founder of crypto exchange FTX is under house arrest.
Lawyers for Bankman-Fried made the disclosure in a letter dated Thursday to U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan who is presiding over the criminal case against Bankman-Fried. He faces charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform, using some of the funds to make large campaign donations to U.S. politicians.
Recommended for you
Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty last month and was released on $250 million bond, on the condition he await trial at this parents’ home in Palo Alto, Calif. The lawyers were responding to a motion by several media outlets to unseal the names of two individuals besides Bankman-Fried’s parents who agreed to sign the recognizance bond.
The lawyers, Mark Cohen and Chris Everdell, in part argue that the court should not unseal the names because doing so could threaten the individuals’ safety. As proof, they cited an incident where a black car drove into a metal barricade erected outside the Bankman-Fried residence. The lawyers said three men exited the car and told a security guard “something to the effect of: ‘You won’t be able to keep us out.’”
The three men got back in the car and drove away. Neither the men or the vehicle have been identified, the lawyers said.
General Motors plans $900 million in upgrades to 4 factories
FLINT, Mich. — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Mich., to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs.
Factories in Rochester, N.Y.; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Mich.; also will see investments, some to make V8 engine components as well as parts for future electric vehicles, the company said Friday.
The investments won’t create any new jobs, but they will preserve about 2,400 hourly and salaried positions at the four sites, the company said.
The investments “provide job security at these plants for years to come,” Gerald Johnson, GM’s manufacturing chief, said in a statement.
Proctor & Gamble reports sales drop
NEW YORK — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, is seeing shoppers cut back some of their purchases as they push back on price hikes.
The company said Thursday that sales slipped 1% in the latest quarter ended Dec. 31, the first quarterly sales decline since mid-2017. Meanwhile, the number of products it sells globally fell 6% in the quarter — half of that was because shoppers reduced purchases, while the rest was due to cutbacks in Procter & Gamble’s portfolio in Russia and retailer inventory reductions in places like China, the company said.
Profits also fell 7% in the quarter.
Procter & Gamble, like many consumer product companies, enjoyed a sales surge during the height of the pandemic as shoppers stocked up on essentials.
Nordstrom cuts annual profit outlook
NEW YORK — Shares of Nordstrom slipped Friday after the upscale department store chain cut its annual profit outlook amid lackluster holiday sales that forced it to slash prices.
The disappointing report is the latest evidence that shoppers, including the well-heeled, pulled back during the critical holiday season.
The news comes as the government reported on Wednesday that retail sales fell in December, marking the second consecutive monthly decline and the biggest monthly drop for 2022.
Seattle-based Nordstrom said on Thursday after the markets closed that net sales declined 3.5% for the nine-week holiday period ended Dec. 31, compared with the previous year. For the Nordstrom brand stores, net sales slipped 1.7%, while net sales at the off-price Nordstrom Rack dropped 7.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.