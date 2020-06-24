Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $98.00 to $106.00
Holstein steers — $82.00 to $90.00
Slaughter cows — $75.00
Slaughter bulls — $98.00
Gavilon
Corn — June 3.15
Beans — June 8.66
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $98.00 to $106.00
Holstein steers — $82.00 to $90.00
Slaughter cows — $75.00
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Slaughter bulls — $98.00
Gavilon
Corn — June 3.15
Beans — June 8.66
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town