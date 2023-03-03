Applications for jobless claims fall for 3rd straight week
The number of people applying for unemployment benefits in the U.S. fell for third straight week. That’s good news for American workers, but potentially bad news in the fight against inflation by the Federal Reserve, which has been ratcheting up its benchmark interest rate for a year in an effort to cool the economy, loosen the labor market and tame inflation.
Applications for jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending February 25 fell to 190,000 from 192,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. It’s the seventh straight week claims were under 200,000.
The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, rose by 1,750 to 193,000, remaining below the 200,000 threshold for the sixth straight week.
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rate hits 3-month high
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate hit a three-month high this week, reflecting higher Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise its benchmark rate and keep it there until inflation recedes.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.65% from 6.5% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.76%.
The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Fed continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and quash persistent, four-decade high inflation.
Rates came down this winter as it appeared inflation was steadily declining. But recent economic data reveal a still-hot economy and stubborn inflation. The recent rise in mortgage couldn’t come at worse time for the slumping housing market, on the verge of its spring buying season.
The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year has battered the housing market, with sales of existing homes falling for 12 straight months to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. January’s sales cratered by nearly 37% from a year earlier, the National Association of Realtors reported on Tuesday.
Macy’s, Best Buy earnings reports underscore consumer slowdown
NEW YORK — Quarterly earnings from Macy’s and Best Buy show how Americans have pulled back their spending on clothes and gadgets as inflation strains household budgets.
Macy’s earned $508 million, or $1.83 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 28. Stripping out certain items, earnings were $1.88 per share. That tops the per-share earnings of $1.57 that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
That compares with net income of $742 million, or an adjusted profit of $2.45 per share, in the year-ago period.
Sales declined to $8.26 billion from $8.67 billion, but that also topped analyst projections. Macy’s Inc. expects sales of $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion for 2023, which is a bit light of analyst projections.
Best Buy earned $495 million, or $2.23 per share, for the three-month period ended Jan. 28, down from the $626 million it earned during the same period last year, but better than the per-share earnings of $2.10 Wall Street had expected.
Revenue declined 10% to $14.73 billion, still slightly better than expected, and comparable store sales fell by the same percentage.
Stocks climb on Wall Street
NEW YORK — Stocks rose Thursday for their first gain in three days, even as bond yields climbed to tighten the squeeze on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 rose 29.96 points, or 0.8%, to 3,981.35 after erasing a morning loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 341.73, or 1%, to 33,003.57, while the Nasdaq composite gained 83.50, or 0.7%, to 11,462.98.
Stocks flipped from losses to gains after a Federal Reserve official made comments that raised hopes the central bank may not ramp up its fight against inflation as aggressively as feared. That countered recent talk from other officials who raised worries about much bigger increases to interest rates following several hotter-than-expected reports on the economy.
Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told reporters that for now he still supports lifting the Fed’s key overnight rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, up from its current 4.50% to 4.75%.
