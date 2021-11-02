Fed to begin slowing pandemic stimulus measures by slowing bond purchases
WASHINGTON — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act.
Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the Fed will announce after its policy meeting Wednesday that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending.
Once the Fed has ended its bond purchases by mid-2022, it will then turn to a more difficult decision: When to raise its benchmark short-term rate from zero, where it’s been since COVID-19 hammered the economy in March 2020. Raising that rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, would be intended to make sure inflation doesn’t get out of control. But it would carry the risk of discouraging spending and undercutting the job market and the economy before they’ve regained full health.
American cancels 400 more flights as staffing woes persist nationwide
DALLAS — American Airlines struggled to fix its operation Monday but still canceled more than 400 flights as disruptions caused by staffing shortages at the big carrier continued for a fourth straight day.
American accounted for more than half of all canceled flights in the U.S., and by mid-afternoon another 500 of its flights were running late, according to tracking service FlightAware.
Monday’s performance was an improvement over Sunday, when American scrubbed more than 1,000 flights — more than one-third of its schedule. Like other airlines, American encouraged thousands of workers to quit last year when air travel collapsed during the pandemic, only to be caught short-staffed this year when travel recovered faster than expected.
NEW YORK — Coca-Cola has completed its acquisition of sports drink brand BodyArmor. Coke said Monday it paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 85% of the sports beverage company. Coke originally bought a 15% stake in the BodyArmor in 2018. BodyArmor was founded a decade ago by the entrepreneurs who also developed smartwater and Fuze. Basketball star Kobe Bryant was an early investor. Atlanta-based Coke said it will manage the BodyArmor brand as a separate business and it will continue to be based in New York.
U.S. manufacturing slows in October
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September’s 61.1%.
Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.
The report showed the supply chain problems showing up in various areas, including a jump of 4.5 percentage points in the prices paid index to 85.7% as manufacturers continued to face surging prices for raw materials and component parts.
All six of the biggest manufacturing industries continued to register moderate to strong growth, led by apparel, leather and allied products and furniture and related products.
Manufacturing contracts again in China
BEIJING — China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in October amid materials shortages and a widespread power crunch.
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index dipped to 49.2 in October, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, down from 49.6 in September. The index is measured on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.
The indicators are closely watched as a barometer of China’s economy. Analysts have warned activity may slow further as manufacturers grapple with the power crunch, shortages of materials and surging costs.