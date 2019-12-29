The Telegraph Herald announces two promotions in the Editorial Department.
Monty Gilles
- has been named the centralized layout team manager. He will oversee a team of layout specialists who will handle page design and production of multiple weekly newspapers owned by Woodward Communications Inc., including the Cascade Pioneer, Dyersville Commericial and Manchester Press. The team also will handle the TH’s page production in the coming months. A newsroom employee since 1995, Gilles has served as news editor since 1998.
Tim O’Neill
- has been named the assistant sports editor. He will work with Sports Editor Jim Leitner in directing and managing activities of the sports department and oversee the part-time sports staff. O’Neill has been on the TH sports staff since 2002.
Premier Bank announced the following promotions:
Austin Putman to vice president, director of bank operations. Putman was hired in 2009 as a network administrator. In 2015, he was promoted to technology officer and in 2019, to director of bank operations. Putman’s primary responsibilities are to oversee the operations department, data processing and information technology. Putman also manages the bank’s security programs.
Jerod Driscoll to vice president, controller, chief risk officer and chief information security officer. Driscoll was hired in 2006 as a staff accountant. In 2010, he was promoted to controller. Driscoll’s primary responsibilities are managing accounting operations, analyzing financial data and assisting with annual budgeting and financial audits. Additionally, Driscoll has taken on roles as chief risk officer with managing enterprise risk framework, as well as chief information security officer.
Aubree S. Rehmke to vice president, compliance officer and human resources manager. Rehmke was hired in 2008 as a personal banker. In 2009, she transitioned to a mortgage loan processing specialist position, and in 2012, she became the bank’s compliance coordinator. In 2014, she was promoted to compliance officer and human resources manager. Rehmke’s primary responsibilities include management of the bank’s regulatory compliance program and overseeing personnel functions for Premier Bank.
The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network recently awarded Tracy Bauer, CEO of Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Ill., its President’s Award for her service and leadership to the statewide hospital organization. Bauer was elected as president of the network’s board of directors in 2017, previously had served as president-elect and secretary-treasurer, chaired the board’s Nomination Committee and continues to serve as a member of the Regulatory and Legislative Committee. She has served as president and CEO of Midwest Medical Center since 2011, when she was promoted from the chief financial officer and chief operating officer. She had served as the CFO since 2000.
McDonough Foundation welcomes a new board member, Glenn McDonough, an accounting manager at Honkamp Kreuger & Co. in Dubuque.
The Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council recently announced the 2020 Executive Committee and Board of Directors:
Management chairman — Jayme Kluesner, Portzen Construction; labor chairman — Kevin Saylor, Teamsters Local 120; management vice chairman — Jeff Staudenmaier, Black Hills Energy; labor vice chairman — Derek Duehr, Carpenters Local 678; treasurer — Dan White, UAW Local 94; secretary — John Murphy, Dubuque County.
Additional board members include:
Ron Thielen, Westphal & Co.; Tony Vonderhaar, Laborers Local 43; Brian Vaske, Operating Engineers Local 234; Mark Onderick, John Deere; Rick Brindle, Bodine Electric; Larry Flogel, UAW Local 1391; Marc Gilbertson, East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizer; Tom Townsend, IBEW Local 704; Tammy Duehr, Dubuque Education Association; Mark Burns, Dubuque Community School District; Shelley Stickfort, City of Dubuque; Mark Cook, United SteelWorkers Local 1861U; Chris Carlson, Northeast Iowa Community College; Julie Griep, Northeast Iowa Community College Higher Education