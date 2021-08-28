Biden administration projects slight improvement on this year’s budget deficit
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is forecasting that this year’s budget deficit will be $555 billion lower than it estimated back in May, helped by an economy that is rebounding more quickly than had been expected.
But even with the improvement, the administration said Friday that it is forecasting a deficit of $3.12 trillion for the budget year that ends Sept. 30. That would be the second largest-deficit in history, exceeded slightly by last year’s $3.13 trillion deficit.
And for the next decade, the administration never sees the annual deficits falling below $1 trillion. For the 2022 budget year, which begins Oct. 1, the administration is projecting a deficit of $1.54 trillion.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office forecasts an even lower deficit of $1.15 trillion next year.
Chinese regulators planning to exercise more control over algorithms
BEIJING — Chinese regulators will exercise greater control over the algorithms used by Chinese technology firms to personalize and recommend content, in the latest move in a regulation spree across the internet sector.
China’s internet watchdog on Friday released a draft proposal of “algorithm recommendation management regulations.” It aims to manage how technology companies use algorithms. The move expands the crackdown on the internet sector in China. Regulators are seeking to strengthen data privacy and curtail anti-competitive practices, in order to curb the outsized influence of technology companies.
The planned regulations could affect companies like Byte-Dance and Alibaba, which use algorithms to offer personalized services to users.
T-Mobile ‘truly sorry’ for data breach
BELLEVUE, Wash. — T-Mobile says it has notified nearly all of the millions of customers whose personal data was stolen and that it is “truly sorry” for the breach.
CEO Mike Sievert said in a written statement Friday that the company spends lots of effort to try to stay ahead of criminal hackers “but we didn’t live up to the expectations we have for ourselves to protect our customers. Knowing that we failed to prevent this exposure is one of the hardest parts of this event.”
The company disclosed earlier in August that the names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of just over 40 million people who applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach. The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers who pay monthly for phone service also appeared to be compromised.