Medical Associates has announced the arrival of Dr. Kristen Anderson to its pediatrics department. She received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences and completed her residency at UnityPoint Health-Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. Anderson offers complete care for children from birth through age 18.
Honkamp Krueger & Co. announced:
Crystal Francois has joined the company as an administrative assistant II. She has eight years of experience in her field.
Lexi Hartman, previously administrative assistant II, has been promoted to executive assistant. She has been with the firm since 2019.
Wealth management advisor Mitch Peyton, based in Manchester, Iowa, was named Representative of the Year for the Northwestern Mutual firm that serves eastern Iowa. He finished first out of 91 Northwestern Mutual financial professionals serving the region. Peyton also was named a qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table, a global association of leading insurance and financial professionals.