Truck, train collide at rail crossing
TOKYO — A commuter train and a truck loaded with boxes of citrus collided at a rail crossing near Tokyo on Thursday, injuring at least 30 people, Japanese authorities said.
The collision occurred just before noon as the truck apparently entered a railway crossing in Yokohama, a port city near Tokyo, local police said. The Yokohama fire department said at least 30 people received first aid at the scene.
Television footage on Japan’s NHK national broadcaster showed the Keikyu express train derailed and tilted. Next to it was a mangled truck. Gray smoke billowed from the truck and the train cars were blackened. Cardboard boxes and oranges from the truck were scattered on the ground.
The truck driver was pulled out of the debris and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in serious condition, according to NHK. It said the injuries to others were not life threatening.
A male passenger who was in the front car told NHK that the train suddenly stopped after he heard a honking, and then he saw a fire. He said he hurt his neck in the accident.
Police said the extent of damage and the cause of the collision were under investigation.
1 dead, 10 wounded in 2 bombings
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani police say two bombs exploded minutes apart near a police vehicle at a bus terminal in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing one person and wounding 10 others.
City police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said a passer-by was killed and two others were wounded Thursday in the first bombing.
He said the second bomb wounded eight people, including policemen and a local TV journalist, when they reached the bus terminal responding to the first explosion. Cheema said some of the wounded persons were listed in critical condition at a government hospital.No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the bombings came less than a week before Ashoura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar, which mourns the 7th-century death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.
Helicopter pilot dies in crash
LISBON, Portugal — A pulp and paper company in Portugal says that the pilot of a private firefighting helicopter has died in a crash while trying to put out flames in a forest.Rui Pedro Batista, spokesman for The Navigator Company, says the accident took place Thursday afternoon near Valongo, a town some 12 miles inland from the northern coastal city of Porto.Batista says he cannot confirm local media reports about the helicopter getting caught between high-tension power lines. The company has opened an investigation into the causes of the crash.
The helicopter was part of a fleet run by Afocelca, a private firefighting company working for various Portuguese pulp producers, including The Navigator Company.