Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cascade Livestock Auction, LLCTop steers and heifers — 124.00-129.25Holstein steers — 88.00-94.00Slaughter cows — 70.50Slaughter bulls — 80.00GavilonCorn — Jan. 3.64Beans — Jan. 9.04 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Sports betting catches on in Dubuque: Wagering total continue to rise, reaching a total of $9.5 million in 2019 U.S.-China pact signing to ease tension but leave much undone Local markets Senate Republicans plan vote on US-Mexico-Canada trade act NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued Business Highlights U.S. drops designation of China as currency manipulator Local markets Iowa golf industry leaders plot more eco-friendly course Biz Buzz: Duo brings salon dream to life; Dubuque business inspired by dad; Dyersville residents enhance art scene Hemp business opens in Dubuque Sneakiness part of appeal for new speakeasy-themed East Dubuque bar Following passage of moratorium, Crawford County group to begin study of livestock operations Venues: Galena brewery brings live music to downtown CES Gadget Show: Pizza from robots, underwater scooters New law may encourage businesses to offer retirement plans On the Money: Start planning to save money on travel in 2020 10 points about the farm economy from Land O’Lakes CEO The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage Guebert: Common sense rarely the common denominator Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Spooked by property tax increases, Chicago developers look to other cities Hemp business opens in Dubuque New chapter for century-old building in small SW Wisconsin village Google legal chief leaving amid sexual misconduct troubles Canada prosecutor says essence of Huawei CFO case is fraud Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA Local markets Lawsuit forces Uber to stop operating in Colombia Pet-focused businesses unleashed in tri-state area Fugitive Ghosn brings global attention to Japanese justice Kohl's, Penney report holiday sales declines Facebook again refuses to ban political ads, even false ones Local markets TH EXCLUSIVE: Publishing company cutting 28 jobs at Dubuque facility Iowa lawmakers, business leaders talk workforce, corporate tax, minimum wage Dubuque airport passenger count drops in 2019 from weather cancellations, fewer seats Business news in brief Local markets Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga Underfunded IRS struggles to send refunds, answer calls New U.S. plan keeps autonomous vehicle standards voluntary Dubuque-based wealth management firm to be acquired by Texas company for $160 million Ad pitches approved ahead of MLB game at Field of Dreams Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation Business news in brief White House proposes guidelines for regulating the use of AI Local markets CORRECTED: Dubuque-based wealth management firm to be acquired by Texas company for $160 million