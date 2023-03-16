Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge
NEW YORK — Markets shuddered Wednesday on worries about a spreading banking crisis and how badly it will hit the economy, and stocks and bond yields fell on both sides of the Atlantic.
The S&P 500 sank as much as 2.1% before ending the day with a loss of 0.7%, while markets in Europe fell more sharply as shares of Switzerland’s Credit Suisse dropped to a record low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 280 points, or 0.9%, after dropping as much as 725 points. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1% after erasing a steep decline.
The heaviest losses were focused on smaller and midsize banks, which are seen as more at risk of having customers try to pull their money out en masse. Larger banks also fell, but not by quite as much.
First Republic Bank sank 21.4%, a day after soaring 27%. JPMorgan Chase slid 4.7%.
The yield on the two-year Treasury plummeted. It tends to track expectations for the Federal Reserve, and it dropped to 3.89% from 4.25% late Tuesday. That’s a massive move for the bond market. The two-year yield was above 5% just a week ago, at its highest level since 2007.
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt latching issue
DETROIT — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
The recall covers some of the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.
Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.
If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.
Honda says it has no reports of injuries caused by the problem.
T-Mobile acquires wireless provider Mint
Mint Mobile, partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, is being acquired by T-Mobile as part of a cash-and-stock deal worth as much as $1.35 billion.
T-Mobile’s purchase of Ka’ena Corp. will give it access the budget wireless provider Mint, along with Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum. The brands, which already use T-Mobile for their network, will be run as a separate business unit.
“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile.” Reynolds said in a tweet. “Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.”
The U.S. wireless carrier said Wednesday that it is acquiring the brands’ sales, marketing, digital and service operations. It plans to use its supplier relationships and distribution scale to help grow the brands and offer competitive pricing and greater device inventory to more U.S. consumers seeking low cost offerings.
T-Mobile US Inc. said Mint and Ultra Mobile are complementary to its existing prepaid services, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile branded prepaid and Connect by T-Mobile.
NEW YORK — America’s consumers trimmed their spending in February after a buying burst in January, underscoring the volatility of the economic environment.
The government said Wednesday that retail sales slipped 0.4% after jumping a revised 3.2 % in January, helped by an increase in auto sales. Retail sales were down in November and December, the critical holiday period.
Excluding gas and autos, retail sales were unchanged from January, according to the Commerce Department.
Sales at furniture sores fell 2.5%, while business at restaurants fell 2.2% in February from January. Sales at department stores slid 4%. But shoppers spent more online, health and beauty stores as well as food retailers, according to the report.
Shoppers’ spending is getting a boost from a strong job market. America’s employers added a solid 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain. But they are grappling with still high prices on almost everything.
