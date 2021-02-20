Federal Reserve reports seeing evidence of modest boost in hiring this month
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says there’s evidence that hiring has picked up in recent weeks, though the job market remains badly damaged by the pandemic.
In its semi-annual monetary policy report released Friday, the Fed said it has been watching job data compiled by payroll processor ADP. The Fed has constructed its own measurement of hiring using the ADP data, and said that gauge has closely matched the government’s monthly jobs reports throughout the pandemic.
“The ADP data indicate that employment improved modestly through early February,” the Fed’s report said. It also said that its measure shows that the battered leisure and hospitality industry — which includes restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues — has started adding jobs again, after a “temporary downturn” at the end of last year.
Honda taps research expert as next president
TOKYO — Toshihiro Mibe, a research expert tapped to be president of Japanese automaker Honda on Friday, promised to steer the company toward new growth by focusing on ecological models and safety technology.
Honda Motor Co. said Mibe replaces Takahiro Hachigo effective April 1, and subject to shareholders’ approval at a meeting in June.
“I am going to build a house that is the future of Honda on the foundation of businesses that Mr. Hachigo has worked so hard to create. And this building must have resilience, to withstand this once in a hundred years transformation,” Mibe told reporters.
Mibe stressed that the automaker will be aggressive about developing and selling electric vehicles.
Mibe, who joined Honda in 1987, had been widely expected to take the top post, according to Japanese media. He was instrumental in further forging Honda’s partnership with U.S. automaker General Motors Co.
Existing-home sales rise again in U.S.
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 might be carrying over into this year.
Existing U.S. home sales rose 0.6% in January from the previous month to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.69 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 23.7% from a year earlier.
Home prices also rose. The U.S. median home price was $303,900 in January, an increase of 14.1% from a year earlier.
Prices increased in every region of the country.
The red-hot housing market has left the number of available properties for sale at record lows. The dearth of homes for sale has been the main driver of home prices.
“Sales easily could have been even 20% higher if there had been more inventory and more choices,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.
At the end of January, there were an all-time low 1.04 million homes for sale nationally, down 1.9% from December and 26% from January 2020, NAR said. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 1.9 months’ supply, down from a 3.1 months’ supply in January 2020.
Underscoring how competitive the housing market was last month, 71% of homes sold in January had been on the market for less than a month. And properties were typically snapped up in 21 days for the fifth straight month, NAR said.
“The days on the market continue to be very swift,” Yun said. “No winter slowdown.”
The housing market has mounted a strong comeback since last summer after declining sharply in the spring when the coronavirus outbreak hit. Sales surged last year to the highest level since 2006 at the height of the housing boom.
Several market trends are helping drive the strong demand for homeownership. Mortgage rates remain at historic lows. Americans forced to work from home in the pandemic are seeking larger homes. And more millennials are now entering the market.
That demand dynamic, combined with the ultra-low number of homes for sale, sets the stage for a fiercely competitive homebuying season this spring.
“It’s not just a sellers’ market, it’s a super sellers’ market,” said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American. “This is an incredibly competitive homebuying environment.”
If the economy improves as coronavirus vaccines become more widely available, economists predict the housing market will continue to ride a strong wave of demand this year, even though mortgage rates are expected rise slightly from record lows.
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.81% this week from last week’s 2.73%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. One year ago, the rate was 3.49%.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which can influence interest rates on mortgages, made a sharp move higher this week as Wall Street factors in the possibility of higher inflation amid expectations the economy will regain its footing by the second half of this year.
Yun, of NAR, expects the average 30-year mortgage rate to tick higher, possibly reaching 3% by midyear.
“That would be considered historically favorable,” he said.