The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce presented its Chair’s Award at the chamber’s annual meeting Wednesday night.

The award was presented to Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque.

The annual award is the most distinguished honor given by the chamber’s current chair to a recipient based on their commitment to the chamber and the Dubuque business community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.