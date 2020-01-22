News in your town

Business news in brief

Dubuque casinos mark slight uptick in gaming revenue in 2019, turn ambitious eye toward 2020

IMF: Low rates and reduced trade tension to aid world growth

Boeing doesn't expect Max jet to be cleared until summer

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Survey: Climate not considered a top 10 risk by CEOs

Google CEO calls for regulation of artificial intelligence

Signs point up for small manufacturers, home remodelers

Issues with Delta uniforms build wedge between airline and flight attendants

‘Right-to-repair’ fight extends from iPhones to tractors

Using marijuana is legal in Illinois — but it can still get you fired

On the Money: Confronting fresh health insurance deductibles

Local dairy farmers, industry seek to leave recent challenges behind in 2020

One-hit wonder? Tax-cut bonus bump is long gone and wage growth has slowed, too

Guebert: Brexit, Boris and boxing in British farmers

Home starts surge to 13-year high

Owners of fire-damaged Cascade bowling alley to open new business in Peosta

Local businesses react as new decade brings changes, concerns to wine industry

Local markets

China's 2019 economic growth weakens amid trade war

Business news in brief

Senate passes U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal, a Trump priority

Despite looming challenges, Dubuque luncheon focuses on business opportunities in 2020

The big cheese: Mineral Point company unveils 20-year-old cheddar at $209/lb.

Starbucks, home of $4 latte, moving into poor areas

Local markets

Microsoft: 'carbon-negative' by 2030 even for supply chain

Despite looming challenges, Dubuque luncheon focuses on business opportunities in 2020

FarmTek expansion will lead to at least 10 new positions

Boutique announces plans to open 3rd location in Peosta

Does the naked body belong on Facebook? It’s complicated

California lawmaker demands probe of PG&E's chief regulator

Local markets

US, China deal aims to simmer long-running trade tensions

Boutique announces plans to open 3rd location in Peosta

Sports betting takes off in Dubuque, with $9.5 million wagered in 2019

U.S.-China pact signing to ease tension but leave much undone

Local markets

Senate Republicans plan vote on US-Mexico-Canada trade act

NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued

Business Highlights