Eagle Point Solar, Iowa’s largest dedicated solar installer, announced that Connie Schuster joined the company as administrative sales assistant.

Black Hills Energy and IBEW Local 204 announced that Adam Splinter was awarded the Labor-Management Excellence award from the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council. Splinter, a leak and corrosion technician for Black Hills Energy, has been with the company for 11 years. The Labor-Management Excellence award is public appreciation from both the employer and union for exemplifying qualities of collaboration in daily work through participation, effective problem-solving, honesty, education, responsibility and trust.

The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium announced the following staff news:

New hires:

Jonathan Ismail joined as education manager.

Felicia Carner joined as marketing manager.

Mark Beshel joined as assistant curator of living collections.

Promotion:

Mikaela Foust was promoted to assistant curator of living collections.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced that Alex Raymon joined the company as an IT service desk analyst.

