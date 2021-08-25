Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 refugees
NEW YORK — Airbnb offered free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Tuesday and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.
“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” said CEO Brian Chesky on Twitter. “I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There’s no time to waste.”
The UN Refugee Agency said last month that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January — primarily due to insecurity and violence — bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.
White House officials said 28 U.S. military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over 24 hours that ended early Monday morning, and 15 C-17 flights over the next 12 hours brought out another 6,660.
Sales of new homes rise 1% in July
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after three months of declines.
The July sales increase left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June.
Home prices have soared during the past year, pushing some prospective home owners out of the market.
The median price of a new home sold in July was $390,500, up 18.4% from a year ago.
Home sales started the year at a sizzling pace as would-be buyers were confronted with a shortage of homes on the market and surging prices. Those factors have slowed the sales pace in recent months.
The National Association of Realtors reported Monday that sales of existing homes rose 2% in July compared to June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units.
Best Buy raises prospects for 2021
NEW YORK — Best Buy raised its sales outlook for the year after breezing past Wall Street expectations in the second quarter.
The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain joined the slew of other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Macy’s putting up banner numbers, suggesting that Americans have continued to be spend even as the delta variant spreads.
Best Buy earned $734 million, or $2.90 per share, for the three-month period ended July 31. Adjusted for one-time gains or losses, per-share earnings were $2.98, easily eclipsing per-share projections of $1.91 from Wall Street, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue surged 20% to $11.85 billion, also better than industry analysts had expected.
Sales at established stores jumped 20%.
For the current quarter ending in November, Best Buy said it expects revenue in the range of $11.4 billion to $11.6 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had been expecting revenue of $10.49 billion.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $51 billion to $52 billion. Analysts expected $49.39 billion for the year, according to FactSet.
Best Buy also said it now expects comparable sales for the year to rise 9% to 11% compared with the previous outlook of 3% to 6%.
Shares of Best Buy Co. jumped nearly 6%, or $6.56 per share, to $118.76 Tuesday.
Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000
Wall Street delivered more milestones Tuesday after a modest pickup in stocks nudged the S&P 500 to an all-time high and the Nasdaq composite climbed above 15,000 for the first time.
The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after a relatively quiet day in the market. Banks and a mix of retailers, travel companies and restaurant chains accounted for much of the upward move. Those gains offset a slide in health care companies, household goods makers and technology stocks.
The S&P 500 rose 6.70 points to 4,486.23. It was the index’s fourth-straight gain and its first record high since early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30.55 points, or 0.1%, to 35,366.26. The Nasdaq composite climbed 77.15 points, or 0.5%, to 15,019.80. The tech-heavy index also finished at a record high on Monday.
Small-company stocks outgained the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 22.61 points, or 1%, to 2,230.91.
Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29% from 1.25% the day before.