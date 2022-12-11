Area child care providers and local leaders are considering how to tackle challenges such as staffing while working to expand current facilities or build new ones.
Multiple local child care centers and organizations have received millions of dollars in state funding this year to build new centers or expand existing ones to provide more needed child care slots.
However, capacity can’t increase without employees to staff the facilities.
“We’ve discussed this extensively,” said Kevin Lynch, president of Dubuque Initiatives, about staffing the organization’s planned child care facility. “This workforce shortage has hit every sector of the economy. That’s one of the overshadowing issues we’re trying to address.”
According to national data, the U.S. has more than 80,000 fewer child care workers now than there were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the median pay across the country for child care workers was $13.22 per hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Across the tri-state area, providers and local officials are having conversations about how to address challenges to providing needed child care, including ways to increase wages, said Mary Janssen, regional director for Child Care Resource & Referral of Northeast Iowa.
“Dubuque as a community and other surrounding communities have a lot of great partnerships and resources (working on child care solutions),” she said. “Ultimately, we have to make it a career people are attracted to.”
In September, Dubuque Initiatives was awarded a $2.16 million state grant for a new “multi-employer” child care center at Dubuque Industrial Center West, the industrial park along Chavenelle Road.
Plans call for the facility to be run by Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, and Lynch said negotiations for a site have started. He added that discussions are ongoing about ways to address staffing for the facility, which he said will start with 110 child care slots and eventually increase to 225 slots.
Farther west, Dyersville Industries plans to construct an 8,000-square-foot, 131-slot child care center in 20 West Industrial Park, across from the future site of Ancient Brands Milling.
Dyersville Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jacque Rahe said the design process for the center, which will be run by The Kid Project, is underway in hopes of starting construction “as soon as possible.”
Brainstorming is ongoing to address staffing challenges, Rahe said, including ensuring employees are paid well while keeping care costs down for families.
“One of the whole points of the grant opportunity is to keep child care affordable,” she said. “We have that grant money and also additional fundraising efforts to make sure the center is not saddled with a lot of debt where we have to increase their prices.”
Meanwhile, Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque has completed a renovation of Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center and has started another at St. Joseph the Worker Early Childhood Center, which ultimately will result in the expansion of capacity at both facilities.
Lis Ernst, Holy Family early childhood program director, said officials there are focused on providing strong wages and a good work environment for staff. Current job listings for early childhood and preschool associates have a starting wage of $15 to $16.50 per hour, and early childhood assistant positions for those ages 16 to 18 have a starting wage of $13 per hour.
“We’re making sure we’re retaining a lot of people that come, since we’re not getting a lot of knocks at the door,” she said.
At Holy Ghost, officials are slowly ramping up enrollment to ensure staffing numbers are adequate, Ernst said.
“We can’t put ourselves in a situation where we’re in an unsafe environment,” she said. “We are slowly enrolling, and it’s hard because we have the space, but we want to make sure we’re doing it well. We know our culture. We know how to do things right. It would be a disservice to the community if we filled slots and lost the quality.”
Elsewhere in Dubuque, Romper Room Childcare Center, the sister location to Romper Stompers Childcare Center, opened in early November. Owner and Director Renee Krier said the facilities have 76 children enrolled and 27 staff, but she hopes to grow in the future.
Krier said she actually saw more people applying for jobs at Romper Room once it opened on Main Street. She said she feels the center’s location, which is easy to walk or bus to, has been a draw. She also offers to help pick up staff to get them to work when possible.
“We have a van designated for staff to pick up and come home,” she said. “In the past two years, I’ve noticed transportation for individuals back and forth has been a problem. When we can help out as a team, we will go out.”
Krier added that wages continue to be a struggle when it comes to hiring staff.
“I always tell everybody they have to be here for their heart because it’s not a big paycheck,” she said. “And it would raise prices for families (to raise wages), so it’s kind of a chain reaction.”
Meanwhile, St. Mark Youth Enrichment Executive Director Dawn Cogan said organization officials have talked with some current team members about positions for their planned early childhood center, which they hope to open in late 2023 with a focus on social-emotional learning.
“We have a lot of collective years of experience on our team, and we were already working in the after-school space,” she said. “We have staff already interested in the space, and we’re figuring out where our gaps are. We have great connections in the community, and we’re looking at a lot of things for attracting, recruiting and retaining talent.”
Dubuque Dream Center officially became a licensed child care center this year, though Development Director Racquel McClellan noted that the programming largely hasn’t changed. Current Dream Center students have been enrolling under the nonprofit’s child care license since the fall, and current staff are undergoing required training.
“The fact that our current programming model would suffice for the components that the state requires for child care, that really was honestly a relief and a benefit that we did not have to do any programming restructure,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.