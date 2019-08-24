Trump escalates attack on Fed chief
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump launched a furious and highly personal Twitter attack Friday against the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell, fuming that the Fed once more “did NOTHING!” and wondering who is “our bigger enemy” — Powell or China’s leader.
The outburst came after Powell, speaking to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo., gave vague assurances that the Fed “will act as appropriate” to sustain the nation’s economic expansion. While the phrasing was widely seen as meaning interest rate cuts, he offered no hint of whether or how many reductions might be coming the rest of the year.
Powell had barely finished speaking before Trump escalated his criticism of the Fed, which he has repeatedly accused of keeping rates too high. For months, the president has ridiculed Powell, the man he picked to lead the Fed.
Top publishers sue Audible
NEW YORK — Some of the country’s top publishers are suing Audible, citing copyright infringement as they ask a federal judge to enjoin the audiobook producer-distributor’s planned use of captions for an education-driven program.
The so-called “Big Five” of publishing — Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins Publishers and Macmillan Publishers — are among the plaintiffs in the suit filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The legal action comes in response to “Audible Captions,” which Audible announced in July and indicated would be formally launched as students return this fall.
Audible, which is owned by Amazon.com, said in a statement that it was disappointed by the lawsuit and “any implication that we have not been speaking and working with publishers about this feature, which has not yet launched.”
Walmart, Tesla pause in solar panel fight
NEW YORK — Walmart said Friday that is working on a resolution with Tesla after the retailing giant sued the electric car company’s energy division for installing rooftop solar panels that caught fire.
In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Walmart said Tesla installed solar panels that went up in flames on seven of its store rooftops between 2012 and 2018, causing millions of dollars in damage.
In a joint statement Friday, the companies said they look forward to re-activating the panels once both sides are certain that all concerns have been addressed. Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the lawsuit has not been dropped, but that the companies are “actively working” to resolve it.
New home sales slide
WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes fell a steep 12.8% in July, but the drop came after revisions to June sales showed the sales highest growth in 12 years.