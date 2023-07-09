Medical Associates, of Dubuque, announced the following new providers:
Shelby Beyer to the urology department.
Juan Arjona to the psychiatry and psychology department.
Opening Doors, of Dubuque, announced the following additions to its board of directors:
Quincy Howard, of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa.
Kevin Meyers, of Kunkel & Associates.
Rob Reinert, of Northwestern Mutual.
MedOne, of Dubuque, announced the following new hires:
Irmak Erdem, Wilbert White and Hector Morales as developers.
Kiara Neal as a patient care coordinator.
Norman Westervelt as a clinical review pharmacist.
Colleen Nguyen as a clinical account manager.
Shannon Saunders as a plan administration specialist.
Joel Orr as an IT Manager.
Sara Spiegelhalter as director of plan administration.
MedOne also announced the following promotions:
Jenny Nelson to plan administration lead.
Alayna Knox to business analyst.
Baylie Heppner to senior account manager.
Mary Jo Harris to patient care coordinator II.
Kim Hitzler to member advocate training & quality lead.
Cottingham & Butler, of Dubuque, announced the following new hires:
Peyton Tegeler as a client service representative.
Aimee Robinson as an accounting specialist.
The American Heart Association recognized UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital of Dubuque with its Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GoldPlus quality achievement award. The award is given to institutions which ensure that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.