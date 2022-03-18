Chuck Bowers makes a chicken bacon ranch burger at Foodie Garage Eatery in Dubuque on Friday, April 23, 2021.
A Dubuque eatery has made a list of the top 10 burger joints in Iowa for the second year in a row.
Foodie Garage Eatery, 1091 University Ave., again was voted as having one of the state's top 10 burgers, according to a press release from Iowa Cattlemen's Association.
The Dubuque restaurant also made the top 10 list in 2021.
Online nominations for the state's best burger were accepted between Feb. 14 and Monday by Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen's Association, the release states.
The top 10 restaurants now will be visited by a panel of anonymous judges. The 2022 Iowa's Best Burger will be announced May 3 as part of May Beef Month.
Foodie Garage Eatery opened in Dubuque in November 2019.
