Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce 43 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gavilon Corn — Sept. 3.40 Beans — Sept. 8.06 Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County With fewer homes sold locally, prices climbing in tri-state area US, Chinese envoys to meet in October for tariff war talks Nation News in Brief Friends with benefits: Can Facebook tackle your love life? Caught in limbo, families of Syria's missing cling to hope Business News in Brief Local markets World News in Brief Report: 71% of Dubuque-area businesses see uptick in sales, but workforce issues loom Judge orders Anheuser-Busch to halt 'corn syrup' labels Local markets YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids' privacy law American Airlines vows to fix problems vexing its passengers Company announces plans to demolish retired Cassville power plant Business news in brief Report: Oil boom to continue, more infrastructure needed Company announces plans to demolish retired Cassville power plant And they're off: With sports betting now offered at both Dubuque casinos, a look at key rules, terms Farmland prices drop in Iowa, signaling broader trends, greater concerns Biz Buzz: Father-son auto shop opens new site; Platteville grocery store mulls future; new occupant for historic Dubuque building Hatchet-throwing business to launch in Iowa Re-organizing influence: Local labor looks at 2020 elections MITS: Weitz Sign Co. emphasizes variety, meets wide range of customer needs Virtual reality batting practice head-set is Dodgers’ real-life preparation tool Cracked iPhone screen? You'll have more places to fix it 1.3 billion tons of food being wasted each year. Can we stop it? Home values linked to proximity to grocery stores? High-voltage women wanted; must enjoy breaking ground Amid rocky market, 401(k) savers eked out gains in 2Q You can brew a budget for your Starbucks habit Guebert: Farmers unfortunate casualties of trade war Developers pitch $100 million entertainment district for Des Moines suburb 'They're on,' Trump says of tariffs set to kick in on Sunday Iowa's Toppling Goliath becoming must-see beer destination Darlington business slated to be 1st participant in new county tax procedure Business news in brief TVs to shoes: Trump tariffs about to hit home Local markets Current, former U.S. representatives tour site of Dubuque credit union project Bellevue restaurant closes after 9-year run Former John Deere Dubuque Works manager named CEO of global company Local markets Business Highlights Thanks to consumers, U.S. economy rising steadily if slowly Bellevue restaurant closes after 9-year run Former John Deere Dubuque Works manager named CEO of global company Local markets FBI searches Detroit-area home of UAW president Business news in brief