RSM US LLP, a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, was recognized by the University of Northern Iowa with the school’s 2019 President’s Philanthropy Award for corporations and foundations. RSM was recognized for its generosity to the University of Northern Iowa through significant leadership giving, dedicated long-term service and assistance to UNI students and faculty through recruitment opportunities and program support.
Tri-state business news in brief
Telegraph Herald
Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.