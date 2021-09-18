Boeing to build Navy aircraft at MidAmerica, invest $200 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. will invest $200 million to begin manufacturing the U.S. Navy’s latest unmanned aircraft at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in a project that could add at least 150 jobs on the company’s southwest Illinois campus, officials said Friday.
Boeing will build the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy’s first carrier-based unmanned aircraft in a state-of-the-art plant of about 300,000 square feet. The company has been under contract developing and testing the craft since 2018.
Man sentenced in phone scheme
SEATTLE — A Pakistan resident has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a conspiracy to “unlock” phones from AT&T’s network, a scheme the company says cost it more than $200 million.
Muhammad Fahd, 35, of Karachi, recruited an employee of an AT&T call center in Bothell, Wash., via Facebook in 2012, and began bribing that employee and his co-workers to use their credentials to unlock phones.
That allowed the phones to be removed from AT&T’s network, even if customers had not finished paying for the expensive devices or their service contracts had not expired. The customers could then buy cheaper service for their phones. Fahd was extradited to the U.S. in 2019, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy one year ago and was sentenced Thursday.
Wall Street endures tough day
Wall Street capped an up-and-down week of trading Friday with a broad sell-off that wiped out the major indexes’ gains for the week.
The S&P 500 lost 0.9% and posted its second straight weekly loss. Roughly 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index fell. Technology and communication companies accounted for much of the pullback. Industrial and financial stocks also were big drags on the index. Only the index’s health care sector managed a gain.
Small-company stocks bucked the overall market slide. Bond yields rose broadly. Energy prices fell. The S&P 500 fell 40.76 points to 4,432.99. The Dow Jones index fell 166.44 points, or 0.5%, to 34,584.88. The Nasdaq composite slid 137.96 points, or 0.9%, to 15,043.97.