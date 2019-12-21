Ford to add 3,000 jobs in Detroit area, invest $1.45 billion
UPDATE: Officials approve $22 million hotel project on Chaplain Schmitt Island
In contrast to state trend, farmland values in northeast Iowa dip slightly
Local businesses, farmers react to trade progress with China
Manchester business of year nominees announced
Smart holiday shopping: Avoiding fake reviews and tricky ads
Once affordable, Phoenix rents among fastest rising in U.S.
Once affordable, Phoenix rents among fastest rising in US
In contrast to state trend, farmland values in NE Iowa dip slightly
'Uncharted waters:' Federal ruling could shake up movie industry, hurt local theaters
Biz Buzz: Pet supply store opens; new grocery store in Dubuque; Cremer's expands
Retiring Farmers Union president: Family farms still viable
Local antique store owners: Holidays perfect chance to give new life to old gifts
Grant County hospital receives $100,000 grant for renovation project
Sugar field burning plagues poor Florida towns with soot
Small business hiring slow, likely to remain so, reports say
‘It’s life-changing’: Real estate firm awards employees a total of $10 million in bonuses
Susan Tompor: Hot deals on Facebook may look real — but order never arrives: How to spot a fake
Smaller stocks gain on bigger players as 2019 closes
More than 6.8 million homeowners can cut their mortgage payments with refinancing
Americans near 50, not 30, are buying homes, Deutsche Bank says
Using virtual reality, Army researchers seek to train soldiers on IED detection
Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions and achievements
Tri-state business news in brief
Guebert: Welcome to the fight; now get in line