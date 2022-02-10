Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
WASHINGTON — Some Democratic senators on Wednesday called for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices.
The legislation from Sens. Mark Kelly, of Arizona, and Maggie Hassan, of New Hampshire, could prove popular during an election year in which the average price of gas nationally, according to AAA, exceeds about $3.45 a gallon and could go higher during peak driving season. Four other Democratic senators quickly signed on as co-sponsors. Still, the bill faces an uphill fight to become law.
Kelly said gas prices are putting a strain on families that need to fill up the tank to get to work and school.
The federal gas tax has remained at 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993. The money goes into a trust fund that helps pay for highway construction projects and public transit. The bill would require the Treasury Department to transfer general funds into the trust fund to make up for the lost gas tax revenue and keep the trust fund solvent, likely requiring additional borrowing.
COVID-19 vaccines, return of customers fuel strong quarter at CVS
COVID-19 vaccines and the return of customers to stores helped push CVS Health well past fourth-quarter earnings expectations.
But the pandemic’s unpredictability is making the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager cautious. It did not raise a 2022 forecast it laid out in December, and its shares slid on Wednesday.
The pandemic’s impact was clear in the recently concluded fourth quarter, which saw CVS Health’s profit jump 34% to $1.31 billion compared with the final quarter of 2020.
Overall, CVS Health Corp. posted adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share in the fourth quarter, as total revenue grew 10% to $76.6 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.83 per share on $75.66 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Toyota’s quarterly auto sales sag on computer chips crunch
TOKYO — Toyota’s profit slipped nearly 6% last quarter, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday, highlighting the headwinds automakers are facing in a computer chips crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Toyota Motor Corp.’s profit for the three months through December totaled 791.7 billion yen ($6.9 billion), down from 838.7 billion yen the previous year.
Quarterly sales slipped 5% to 7.2 trillion yen ($63 billion).
Toyota officials acknowledged the chips problem could continue through next fiscal year.
Toyota sold 2.5 million vehicles around the world during the fiscal third quarter, down from 2.8 million vehicles the same period a year ago.
It lowered its fiscal year sales forecast to 8.25 million vehicles from an earlier 8.55 million vehicles.
Even the latest number is better than the 7.6 million vehicles Toyota sold last fiscal year, when sales were painfully battered by the pandemic.
Honda’s sales, profit drop amid rising costs, chip shortages
TOKYO — Honda’s profit dropped 32% in the last quarter as rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips hurt the Japanese automaker.
Honda Motor Co.’s profit for the three months through December totaled 192.9 billion yen ($1.7 billion), down from 284 billion yen the year before, the Tokyo-based company said Wednesday.
Quarterly sales slipped 2% to 3.7 trillion yen ($32 billion).
Like the rest of the world’s automakers, Honda’s manufacturing also has been affected by delays due to measures to curb coronavirus outbreaks.
Rising material costs are also a problem, but the company said cost-cutting efforts allowed it to raise its profit projection.
It raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 670 billion yen ($5.8 billion) from an earlier projection of 555 billion yen ($4.8 billion), an improvement from the 657 billion profit earned in the previous fiscal year.